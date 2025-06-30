Kaspersky’s business soars 24% in India last year, amid rising cybersecurity demand 

Kaspersky demonstrated strong and consistent performance in the Indian market in 2024, achieving robust growth across both B2B and B2C segments.

Overall, the company recorded a 24% year-over-year increase in total product sales in India for the year. The B2B segment grew by 20%, while the B2C segment saw an impressive 30% growth.

On the product front, B2B solutions gained significant traction among Indian users in 2024. Notably, Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds, the company’s threat intelligence solution designed for large enterprises and SMBs, experienced year-on-year growth of over 209%. Additionally, the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Optimum variant recorded a 44% year-on-year increase.

Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky, said: “The Indian cybersecurity market is one of the top-performing markets for Kaspersky in South Asia. We have shown an impressive growth rate across all our target product groups for the country. This signals the fact that Indian users, both in the B2B and B2C segments, are aware of the threat incidents and are willing to take solid cybersecurity measures to protect themselves. This is also underscored by the cybersecurity and digital safety initiatives being taken by the Indian government.”

“The measures around cyberthreat awareness, the DPDP Act, and the RBI Guidelines for Cybersecurity have also helped the users in India understand the critical need for intelligence-led cybersecurity. This has helped us to grow in the market, and we are ready to continue this momentum in 2025,” he adds.

Building on this momentum, Kaspersky has significantly strengthened its presence in India by tripling its local headcount over the past two years. The company now operates with a growing team focused on expanding its capabilities across sales, pre-sales, technical support, and customer experience.

India is also emerging as a key innovation and intelligence hub for Kaspersky, with regional researchers monitoring over 900 advanced persistent threat (APT) groups daily as part of its global threat tracking infrastructure. Additionally, the India team contributes to digital footprint intelligence (DFI) operations, including brand protection and takedown services, which are increasingly in demand across the region.

These investments are part of Kaspersky’s strategy to capitalise on India’s cybersecurity potential and address the rising volume of threats targeting enterprises and individuals. In 2024 alone, the company saw strong double-digit growth in India, reinforcing its position as a high-priority market within the Asia Pacific region.

The year 2024 also marked the presentation of the company’s new flagship product line, Kaspersky Next. The portfolio combines robust endpoint protection with the transparency and speed of EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) alongside the visibility and powerful tools of XDR (Extended Detection and Response), giving a further boost to the company’s B2B ecosystem sales.

The primary plan of the new Kaspersky Consumer Portfolio, Kaspersky Standard, was honored with the annual Top-Rated Product Award by AV-Comparatives for high results across the whole series of consumer products tests in 2024.

As the company increased its sales and diversified its product range, it continued to prioritise technological innovation by consistently submitting its products for independent comparative evaluations. In 2024, Kaspersky has also maintained its status as the most tested and most awarded cybersecurity company.