L&T Technology Services and thyssenkrupp’s Steering business unit enter into a strategic partnership to establish a global software hub in Pune, India

Thyssenkrupp Steering has announced a strategic agreement to establish a state-of-the-art software development center in Pune, India.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in enabling modern automotive software solutions. The new center highlights LTTS’ expertise in its Mobility segment, dedicated to developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp’s global engineering expansion. This collaboration further solidifies LTTS’ global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility.

LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.

From core vehicle engineering to next-gen software innovation, LTTS enables clients to deliver safer, smarter, and more personalised user experiences — a positioning further validated by its recognition as a Leader by research firm, Everest Group, in the ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment (Electric).

Thyssenkrupp Steering has been developing steering systems for many years. The company possesses a deep knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, as well as strong competence in steering technology. Its activities also extend to forward-looking developments such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which enables higher comfort, advanced safety, and highly autonomous driving through the high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain, and dampers.

“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in India,” said Richard Hirschmann, SVP R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This center will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to our global customers.”

Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, emphasised: “We are driven by a clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence, and strong global partnerships.”

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, “This collaboration with thyssenkrupp Steering highlights LTTS’ leadership in the mobility space. Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems, and software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable mobility, supported by 250+ programs, 350 patents, and 45 labs. By adding a prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility solutions.”

Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer – EMEA & RoW, L&T Technology Services, said, “We are honored to be part of this significant milestone in thyssenkrupp’s transformation journey. Through this partnership, and by leveraging our deep expertise in building safety-critical, software-led products, LTTS will deliver scale, faster time-to-market, and cost-effective innovation, enabling thyssenkrupp to sustain and grow its market leadership.”

The Pune center will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development, including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity, aligning with the growing demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies.