Staying ahead of threats: Akamai expands API security to eliminate visibility gaps from code to production

Akamai Technologies cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects businesses online, announced new Akamai API Security enhancements designed to help customers stay ahead of evolving threats to APIs. The improvements come as Akamai’s API security offering earns recognition through both prestigious industry awards and customer adoption.

APIs power everything from mobile apps to online banking, but their growing use has made them a top target for cyberattacks. As threats multiply, companies are racing to secure their APIs without sacrificing speed or innovation.

Akamai’s latest API Security enhancements address visibility gaps across the API development and production lifecycle. These enhancements include:

 

  • Managed Service for API Security: The first managed service built specifically for API security, it combines real-time monitoring, expert response, and clear guidance to help organisations catch threats early and cut risk.
  • Integration with code repositories: This integration lets teams scan API specifications and code to spot risks before launch, even for APIs that haven’t gone live yet.
  • Compliance Dashboard: This dashboard gives teams a centralised view to check how their APIs stack up against key security and privacy standards — like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS v4.0), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the MITRE ATT&CK framework — making audits easier and reducing compliance risk.

 

Akamai customers increasingly highlight the benefits of API Security:

“Akamai API Security gives us a clear view of what data is being used and how, enabling us to minimise our attack surface while still delivering the best service possible to our customers.” — CTO of an insurance company

“[API Security] is the lighthouse for my AppSec team: Now we know what to focus on. It’s a major data security tool for us. The deployment was very easy, and they were true partners in the process. Now we can assess our risk in the most scientifically true way possible and control our destiny.” — CISO of a software company

“The tool is robust and responsive, and has given us peace of mind that we have visibility of everything happening at the API level.” — Executive in a healthcare and life sciences organisation

 

Akamai’s security solutions win awards 

Three of the technology sector’s top industry accolades were recently awarded to Akamai’s security solutions. 

  • Global InfoSec Award for 2025 by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine
  • AI Tech Award in the category of AI Security & Privacy, which recognises outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology and tools
  • SecureIQ Leader in the 2025 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Report, which measures web application firewall security protections (Akamai achieved a 0% false positive rate across more than 1,360 diverse attacks tested) 

“Companies are realising that APIs are a prime target for attackers and securing them is essential to staying resilient, especially in the AI era,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Akamai’s Application Security Portfolio. “It’s great to see the traction we’re getting in both adoption and recognition. It tells us we’re solving real problems for our customers.”

