Iksha Labs soft launches Rumi, the AI agent for smarter hiring and candidate assessment

Iksha Labs announced the soft launch of Rumi, an AI-powered agent built to transform how organisations approach assessment and hiring.

Rumi isn’t just another recruitment tool, it’s a full-fledged AI agent that can autonomously manage the end-to-end candidate assessment journey. It is revolutionising the screening process, presenting recruiters with an automated solution that conserves precious time and resources. With its sophisticated capabilities, RUMI aims to alleviate the core challenges of modern hiring, offering a seamless and efficient approach to talent acquisition.

Talking about the launch of RUMI, CEO of Iksha Labs, Hitesh Ganjoo said, “Hiring these days is like searching for a needle in a haystack—you’re swimming in resumes, short on time, and still not sure if you’ve got the right person. With Rumi, we wanted to flip that script. It’s not about automation—it’s about creating intelligence that gets people, values a recruiter’s time, and makes the entire process more human and less crazy. Rumi is like having a turbocharged colleague who never rests and always shows up with their A-game. What sets Rumi apart from several other hiring tools and upcoming agents is the ability to personalise and ask real time contextual questions, just like a human would! Rumi was born out of an experiment to solve our own hiring problems, especially being drowned in thousands of ChatGPT generated CVs which made CV shortlisting less relevant and meaningful and we needed a more robust way to get to the right fit candidates. After internally testing and developing it for and seeing the average time to hire reduce by over 50%, we feel confident we have a solid solution”

The soft launch of Rumi is a step forward in Iksha Labs’ broader vision—to create AI agents that extend human capabilities by automating the mundane and optimising the complex. The firm already has a strong portfolio of agentic solutions across medtech, BFSI among others.,

Their core belief in today’s fast-evolving AI landscape is centered on building vertical agents that address specific, unmet customer needs. These agents are designed with deep integration capabilities, allowing them to plug seamlessly into existing workflows—such as CRMs, ATS platforms, and more. In multiple deployments, they’ve driven up to 40% reductions in operational costs while significantly boosting productivity. And with ongoing improvements in training and customisation, these results are only accelerating.

Rumi has already been tested across various ranges of several high-growth startups and early adopters, demonstrating measurable gains in hiring effectiveness and candidate quality. The ability of the AI to identify behavioral red flags, scan for communication patterns, and dynamically adjust its questioning flow on the fly based on candidate responses is garnering immediate acclaim in the tech community.

This launch is yet another milestone for Iksha Labs, a bootstrapped yet ever-profitable deep-tech company that has established its niche by delivering technology that is aimed at solving real world pain points—and scales.