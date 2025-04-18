No matter how advanced the technology is, it can all fall apart without strong security: Kavitha Ayappan, CISO, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Cybersecurity has traditionally been dominated by men, with women often facing challenges in gaining visibility and leadership roles. Today, that narrative is changing as trailblazing women step forward to lead, innovate, and redefine the future of the industry. One such trailblazer is Kavitha Ayappan, Chief Information Security Officer at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company. With a career rooted in a diverse blend of IT, risk management, and governance, her journey into cybersecurity has been driven by both a deep sense of purpose and a passion for protecting people and their trust.

From securing remote work during the pandemic to leading resilient crisis responses like the Chennai floods, her leadership has consistently prioritised trust, collaboration, and innovation. Through challenges like ransomware, regulatory compliance, and fostering internal alignment, she has not only protected critical infrastructure but reshaped how cybersecurity is integrated into business strategy. As a mentor and advocate for inclusivity, she is actively paving the way for the next generation of women leaders in tech, embodying the power of purpose-driven leadership in an ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

Career path in cybersecurity and leadership growth

My journey into the field of cybersecurity has been driven by a mix of curiosity and purpose. As someone who is always results-oriented, I thrive on exploring new subjects, technologies, and analysing them to drive progress. My background spans academia, IT, development, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), all leading me to cybersecurity. Across these experiences, I observed a critical truth: no matter how advanced the technology is, it could all fall apart without strong security. This realisation ignited my passion.

What truly drew me to cybersecurity is the human side of it. It’s not solely about firewalls, network security, and encryption; it’s about safeguarding people, systems, and trust. I recall my first project vividly when my boss told us, “this is not your responsibility, rather this is the trust company has on you.” That moment marked a turning point for me, instilling a single-minded determination to learn, implement, and advance cybersecurity initiatives, all while honoring the trust entrusted to us.

As I progressed over the years, I began leading small teams, which eventually expanded. This leadership role has provided me with a deeper understanding of the business objectives that drive cybersecurity initiatives. For me, leadership in this realm is about bridging the gap between technical teams and business stakeholders, advocating for proactive and resilient security measures, and connecting top management with the rest of the organisation.

I truly enjoy my work and am committed to delivering my best. What inspires me each day is the continuous evolution of this field. The daily challenge of balancing offensive and defensive strategies keeps me motivated to learn and implement more effective security measures.

Key cybersecurity initiatives

Throughout my career, I have been deeply involved in various cybersecurity and privacy initiatives, but a few experiences stand out as particularly impactful. One such instance was navigating the unprecedented cybersecurity challenges brought on by the pandemic. We faced urgent challenges in securing a remote workforce while ensuring business continuity and client trust. A key project was implementing a secure remote access system, allowing thousands to work from home under strict compliance and zero trust principles.

Additionally, we formed a crisis-response cybersecurity task force to combat rising ransomware, phishing, and COVID-related fraud. We launched a pandemic-focused cyber hygiene campaign. This campaign educated employees on the unique security risks associated with remote work, such as social engineering, shadow IT, and unprotected home networks. The pandemic notably shifted our perspective on in-person interactions, prompting a shift to embrace remote and hybrid work models.

During the Chennai floods, which significantly impacted regional operations, I led the activation and adaptation of our Business Continuity Plan (BCP) as part of the IT and cybersecurity team to ensure minimal disruption, data security, and employee safety. We initiated a multi-phase crisis response that included:

Emergency failover activation: We shifted critical operations to unaffected data centres and cloud infrastructure, and key services were rerouted to disaster recovery (DR) sites and other states, maintaining service continuity with no data loss or downtime.

Remote work enablement: We quickly implemented secure remote access protocols, including VPN scaling, device hardening, and multi-factor authentication, in response to travel restrictions affecting employees.

Cyber vigilance mode: During crises, phishing and ransomware attacks become more common. In response, we improved threat monitoring, updated firewall rules, and launched a targeted cyber awareness campaign to alert staff to flood-related scam emails.

BCP communication channels: We established a dedicated incident command team with daily stand-ups and live dashboards for leadership updates, while maintaining constant communication with employees via mobile alerts and emergency hotlines.

Post-event resilience measures: We updated the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) by incorporating lessons learned, invested in geo-redundancy, and initiated scenario planning for climate-related risks in major offices.

The success of this initiative wasn’t just about technology — it was about cross-functional collaboration, empathy, and acting fast under pressure. We protected not just infrastructure, but people and business trust.

Facing cybersecurity challenges as a CISO

As a CISO, one of the most significant challenges I’ve encountered has been transforming the organisation’s approach to security from reactive to proactive, especially in an environment where business priorities often outpace security budgets and awareness. While some initiatives garnered quick acceptance, others required substantial time to secure funding and foster a change in mindset. Fortunately, I consistently had the support of the top management team, who have empowered me in my efforts.

Early in my tenure, we were dealing with a growing threat landscape: advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware-as-a-service, phishing attacks that bypassed traditional defences, and third-party risks from our expanding digital ecosystem. However, the biggest challenge was achieving internal alignment and fostering a supportive culture.

Challenge 1: Making cybersecurity a business priority

Cybersecurity was often seen as an IT function — a cost centre, not a strategic enabler. This made it difficult to secure funding, implement controls early in the development lifecycle, or influence key business decisions.

How it was addressed:

We fostered relationships with business leaders by addressing their priorities—risk, revenue, and compliance rather than solely focusing on vulnerabilities and firewalls. We launched risk-based dashboards that translated technical threats into business impact, helping the board visualise potential consequences of inaction. We initiated cyber risk quantification, which enabled us to prioritise investments based on exposure and likelihood rather than just fears or compliance checklists.

This approach helped reposition cybersecurity as a business partner, not a blocker.

Challenge 2: Ransomware and incident preparedness

Ransomware emerged as a significant threat, and it was clear that it was only a question of when, not if, an attack would occur. One such attempt involved a phishing email that evaded security filters and nearly put privileged access at risk.

How it was addressed:

We revamped our incident response playbooks and ran frequent red team / blue team simulations. We implemented endpoint detection and response (EDR) and privileged access management (PAM) across all critical systems. We also conducted table top exercises with executive leadership simulating ransomware, regulatory scrutiny, and communication breakdowns, ensuring that the entire organisation was prepared to respond effectively under pressure. We also implemented honey pots for making our threat intelligence stronger. We ensured that external risk management factors are well taken care of in advance. This not only improved technical response times but also built executive muscle memory around crisis management.

An exciting trend: Fusion of AI and cybersecurity

One cybersecurity trend that truly excites me is the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with cybersecurity, especially in the areas of threat detection, incident response, and predictive risk management. This has motivated me to pursue a PhD in Cybersecurity using AI. Unlike traditional rule-based systems, AI is revolutionising cybersecurity by enabling proactive and adaptive defence strategies through contextual intelligence, shifting the focus from reactive to proactive measures.

For example, AI can:

Detect anomalies across massive volumes of data in real-time Understand the difference between a user’s typical behaviour and potential insider threats Prioritise alerts based on actual risk and business context Simulate attacker behaviour using generative models Help SOC teams automate repetitive tasks, reducing fatigue and time-to-response

The real magic lies in combining AI with human judgement — what I often refer to as “human-in-the-loop cybersecurity.” This balance allows teams to scale faster, stay sharp, and focus on strategic defence instead of chasing every alert manually.

What I have learnt from all this is the fusion of AI and cybersecurity is not just an enhancement, it’s a paradigm shift. However, the key is achieving balance. Hence, AI should augment human intelligence, rather than supplant them. Ultimately, truly resilient cyber defence depends on the powerful synergy between smart machines and skilled human expertise.

Navigating key cyber risks in the financial sector

As the CISO of a financial institution, I navigate one of the most targeted and strictly regulated industries globally. Because we handle sensitive financial information, engage in real-time transactions, and maintain public trust, we confront a wide-ranging, dynamic, and ever-changing cyber threat environment. The challenges we encounter extend beyond technical issues, significantly impacting our operations and reputation.

Here are the key cybersecurity risks I focus on, along with our strategic response to each:

Advanced persistent threats (APTs) and nation-state actors

Financial institutions are prime targets for sophisticated adversaries, including state-sponsored groups aiming for financial or political advantages. These adversaries are patient, well-funded, and employ stealthy tactics to infiltrate systems without detection.

Our focus:

Invest in threat intelligence platforms and dark web monitoring Collaborate with government and sector-level CERTs , EBIs, SEBI, IRDAI, Conduct continuous red teaming simulations Use MITRE ATT&CK mapping to test and harden controls

Ransomware and business disruption

Ransomware remains one of the most disruptive threats, especially with the rise of double-extortion tactics. A successful ransomware attack can cripple operations, compromise customer data, and erode trust overnight.

Our response strategies:

Network segmentation and privileged access management (PAM) Immutable offline backups 24/7 threat hunting and anomaly detection Crisis simulation drills to test our ransomware response under pressure

Insider threats — intentional and accidental

Whether it’s a disgruntled employee or someone clicking on a phishing link, insiders represent one of the most complex and underestimated risks. In a financial context, this can involve fraud, data leaks, or compliance violations.

Our mitigation strategies:

Behavioural analytics and user entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) Data loss prevention (DLP) policies across endpoints and cloud Strong role-based access controls (RBAC) and activity logging Regular training and insider threat awareness programs

Third-party and supply chain risk

Modern financial ecosystems depend on an array of vendors, fintech APIs, SaaS providers, and cloud partners — each introducing potential vulnerabilities. A weak link in our vendor chain can become a major breach point.

Our framework strategies:

Vendor risk scoring and continuous monitoring Mandatory security assessments and third-party attestations (e.g, ISO 27001) Zero trust access and segmentation for all vendor systems Contractual clauses for incident reporting and breach notification

Regulatory non-compliance

Operating in multiple jurisdictions, we face strict regulations such as RBI cybersecurity guidelines, IRDAI, SEBI. Failing to comply can lead to fines, legal issues, and reputational damage.

Our compliance strategies:

Maintain a regulatory heat map aligned with evolving laws Conduct regular internal audits and external assessments Align our controls with frameworks like NIST CSF and ISO 27001 Collaborate with compliance and legal to ensure policies are enforceable and traceable

How we respond:

Deploy AI-driven fraud detection engines with behavioural profiling Integrate biometric and adaptive authentication into customer-facing platforms Implement real-time transaction monitoring and defencing

Cloud security and shadow IT

As we continue our cloud transformation journey, securing data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments becomes a key priority. Simultaneously, shadow IT introduces unsanctioned risks into the enterprise.

Key actions include:

Enforcing cloud security posture management (CSPM) tools Tight IAM controls and policy-as-code enforcement Educating teams to report and vet new tools Regular asset discovery and monitoring for unknown applications

In the realm of financial cybersecurity, the most significant risk isn’t solely technical; it stems from the gap between security measures and business objectives. As the CISO, my responsibility extends beyond merely protecting against threats; I aim to integrate cybersecurity into the core of the organisation, transforming it into a strategic enabler rather than a reactive measure.

We achieve this through a focus on predictability, collaboration, and transparency. While this is an ongoing journey, with the right team, processes, and technologies in place, we’re not just maintaining pace—we’re proactively advancing.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Navigating the male-dominated cybersecurity industry has been a challenge and a catalyst for growth in my career. Initially faced with credibility bias and often being the only woman in the room, I had to prove my competence repeatedly, often more than my male counterparts. Rather than allowing these challenges to deter me, I used them as motivation to grow and succeed. I focused on three key strategies:

Mastering my craft

I focused on becoming technically strong and strategically sound by learning about threat intelligence, governance, and incident response. I pursued certifications, engaged in threat modeling, led red team exercises, and improved my ability to communicate security in business terms. People listen when you speak with authority, facts, and purpose, therefore knowledge became my equaliser.

Building allies and advocates

I learned early on that influence doesn’t happen in isolation, so I pursued mentorship and offered support to others, particularly young women in tech. As the Chennai chapter lead for W3-CSS and through my connections with universities, I mentor students and young professionals. As being a part of leading forums like ISACA, IAPP has allowed me to share my expertise further, and as a lead auditor in various ISO frameworks, I’ve trained many internal auditors. A supportive circle helps confront challenges and promote change, like advocating for inclusive hiring and ensuring diverse voices in leadership discussions.

Redefining leadership on my own terms

In my leadership journey, I learned to embrace authentic leadership, emphasizing empathy, clarity, and conviction. I advocated for gender equality, flexible work arrangements, and improved opportunities for the next generation of women in cybersecurity.

The reward

The journey has been challenging yet deeply rewarding, as I now lead diverse teams that prioritise collaboration and value every voice. I’m proud to have contributed to changing the narrative not just for myself, but for many others coming after me.

Leadership advice for women in cybersecurity

My advice to young women entering or growing in cybersecurity is simple yet powerful: you absolutely belong here — and your voice matters more than you think.

Cybersecurity is not just about technology; it’s about trust, resilience, critical thinking, decision-making and leadership— qualities that women bring in abundance. I recognise that this field can feel intimidating at first, especially when representation is still catching up. But to become an effective leader in cybersecurity, focus on mastering your craft while embracing opportunities for leadership, regardless of your technical expertise. Cultivate curiosity, credibility, and commitment, and don’t let imposter syndrome silence you. Share your ideas, enhance your visibility through speaking and writing, and build a professional brand. Seek mentors and support others in their growth. Own your position confidently, ask bold questions, and lead with empathy and purpose, prioritising the human aspect of cybersecurity.

Final thought

There’s no “one path” to leadership in cybersecurity. You might come from IT, risk, compliance, coding, Audits or communications. That’s the beauty of this field — it’s evolving, and it needs your unique journey, your voice, and your leadership. So stay hungry, stay grounded, and lead boldly. You’re not just joining cybersecurity — you’re shaping its future.