iLink Digital expands Microsoft Fabric investments

iLink Digital has announced an expansion of its global investments in Microsoft Fabric, positioning the platform as a central element of its data and AI strategy. The move comes as enterprises increasingly adopt unified data architectures and real-time analytics to support AI-driven decision-making.

The company said the expanded focus on Microsoft Fabric will support enterprise initiatives around unified data estates, governance, real-time intelligence and analytics modernisation, delivered through closer collaboration with Microsoft. India is expected to play a key role in this strategy, with Bengaluru set to host the India edition of the Fabric Tour in early 2026.

Enterprise deployments and platform adoption

iLink Digital has been developing production-grade solutions and accelerators on Microsoft Fabric across areas such as data governance, business intelligence modernisation, real-time intelligence and agentic AI. These solutions are being deployed across industries, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and sports.

Fabric tour and ecosystem development

iLink Digital is investing in community and ecosystem development through Fabric Tour, a multi-city initiative focused on learning, collaboration and hands-on exposure to Microsoft Fabric.

The US leg of the Fabric Tour was conducted in partnership with Microsoft across Seattle, Dallas and Atlanta, bringing together developers, architects, students and enterprise leaders. The Seattle edition featured a keynote from Arun Ulag, President of Azure Data at Microsoft, and attracted over 300 participants, while the Dallas event drew more than 600 attendees.

The planned expansion of Fabric Tour to India reflects the growing adoption of unified data, analytics and AI platforms in the country, as well as continued investments in cloud and AI infrastructure.

Partnership alignment and global delivery

As a recognised Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, iLink Digital has implemented Fabric-based solutions in production environments for global enterprises across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company has over 500 engineers certified on Microsoft Fabric and has received multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards across data engineering, cloud operations and AI categories.

Sree Balaji, Group CEO and Co-Founder of iLink Digital, said the Fabric Tour initiative is intended to support enterprise adoption and skills development around unified data and AI platforms, particularly in fast-growing digital markets such as India.

As organisations move from AI experimentation to scaled execution, iLink Digital said its expanded investments in Microsoft Fabric are aimed at helping enterprises operationalise data and AI platforms across regions.