Policybazaar for Business introduces AI-based smart health face scans for corporate wellness programmes

Policybazaar for Business has announced the launch of AiSHA, an AI-powered smart face scan and health assistant aimed at corporate customers. The solution is designed to introduce continuous, preventive health monitoring into employee wellness and group insurance programmes through a short, smartphone-based scan.

AiSHA uses remote photoplethysmography (rPPG), a contactless technology that analyses subtle changes in facial blood flow captured via a smartphone camera. A 30-second scan provides employees with indicators such as heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), respiration rate, SpO₂ levels, blood pressure, stress index, facial age and emotional state. The objective is to shift employee health awareness from periodic check-ups to more regular, data-led monitoring.

Expanding preventive health insights

Policybazaar for Business said the platform is designed to evolve over time. Future updates are expected to include non-invasive assessments of haemoglobin levels, vascular health and age, and perfusion index, as well as dermatological, dental and oral indicators. The company also indicated that later phases could support early identification of conditions such as jaundice and cataracts, with the aim of enabling earlier intervention and potentially reducing the severity of claims.

According to Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head of Policybazaar for Business, corporate health benefits in India have traditionally been reactive, focused on hospitalisation after illness occurs. He noted that the introduction of AiSHA is intended to strengthen the shift towards prevention by offering employees continuous visibility into their health and enabling earlier medical consultation when required. Early detection and intervention, he said, can help reduce hospitalisation duration and improve claims outcomes for organisations.

Integrated wellness and insurer insights

In addition to vital monitoring, AiSHA integrates features such as personalised lifestyle recommendations, stress and sleep insights, chronic condition tracking, maternity and childcare journeys, doctor consultations and laboratory integrations, creating a single preventive-care interface for employees.

From an insurer perspective, the platform provides aggregated, consent-driven health insights that can support more informed risk assessment. As claim ratios rise and disease patterns evolve, such data may help insurers and employers design targeted wellness interventions aimed at reducing avoidable hospitalisations.

Policybazaar for Business said the launch aligns with its broader effort to introduce data-driven engagement across the corporate health and insurance ecosystem, connecting employees, employers and insurers through more proactive health management models.