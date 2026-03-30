In a world without observability: What could businesses miss?

By Simon Rizkalla, New Relic VP Customer Advocacy, APJ

For e-commerce hosting platforms that are trusted by thousands of online merchants, any amount of downtime can be incredibly damaging. Say an outage starts with a few late-night pings on Slack. Within minutes, hundreds of support tickets pour in. Customers can’t access websites, merchants can’t sell. By the time engineers log in, the problem has already gone public, with customers taking to X (Twitter) to vent their frustration.

Inside the business, the scene is no less chaotic. Developers toggle through endless logs, trying to trace what went wrong. Product managers and customer success teams scramble to manage calls from anxious clients. It’s a scary glimpse into a world without observability. Without unified visibility, teams can’t tell where the issue came from, while engineers are flying blind.

The real cost

The financial implications of outages are staggering. Industry estimates show that disruptions can cost Indian organisations between USD 1–3 million per hour, and the problem compounds with time. High-impact outages often take 30–90 minutes to detect (MTTD) and another 30–90 minutes to resolve (MTTR), a window long enough for social media outrage and news coverage to erode trust even further.

In the digital economy, downtime costs more than money. It costs trust, reputation, and growth—the very foundation of competitive advantage. It’s no wonder observability adoption is surging. In India, organisations are among the fastest-growing investors in observability solutions, with more than half reporting a 2–5x ROI from improved performance insights, faster remediation, and lower operational waste.

The power of unified visibility

With observability, instead of discovering the outage through disgruntled phone calls or social media, the first notification would have come directly from the platform. It would have detected early signals of degradation, like anomalies in API response times, latency spikes, or irregular traffic patterns, and flagged them automatically. Even in the worst-case scenario, if an incident still occurred, the recovery timeline would look dramatically different. With unified visibility across the stack, teams could pinpoint the exact cause within minutes. It would result in significantly lower MTTD, MTTR, and a far more resilient system overall.

Beyond technical recovery, observability also transforms how teams work together. Through contextual alerts, shared dashboards, and AI-powered natural language querying, observability ensures everyone from engineers to executives can access insights in plain language and collaborate in real-time.

Flipping the script

Observability turns uncertainty into insight. It gives businesses the ability to see across every layer of their systems and connect performance data directly to business outcomes. It reduces operational inefficiencies, optimises cloud spend, and transforms incident management from reactive to predictive.

In a digital economy where experience defines loyalty and downtime can cost millions, observability is the backbone of digital trust. For e-commerce platforms and every business built on software, the question is no longer if you can afford observability; it’s whether you can afford to go without it.