Synology has introduced ActiveProtect Manager (APM) 1.2 in India, alongside its ActiveProtect appliance, marking a push to simplify enterprise data protection in an increasingly complex threat landscape. The announcement coincides with World Backup Day 2026, underscoring the growing urgency around cyber resilience and data security.

The latest version of ActiveProtect is designed as a unified platform that integrates backup, recovery, and ransomware protection, enabling organisations to reduce operational complexity while maintaining consistent protection standards across distributed IT environments.

According to Andrew Huang, modern data protection requires more than periodic backups, demanding continuous visibility, faster recovery, and centralised control across hybrid infrastructures.

The platform supports a wide range of workloads, including physical servers, virtual machines, endpoints, and SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365. It also enables centralised management across multiple sites, offering flexible recovery options ranging from granular file restoration to full system recovery.

To strengthen resilience against evolving cyber threats, ActiveProtect incorporates built-in safeguards such as air-gapping, backup immutability, and role-based access controls. It aligns with the 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy, ensuring data integrity and recoverability even in the face of ransomware attacks.

The launch comes amid a sharp rise in cyber threats, with ransomware incidents increasing significantly and exposing the limitations of fragmented, multi-tool backup environments. Organisations managing hybrid and distributed infrastructures are increasingly facing challenges around inconsistent protection, operational inefficiencies, and delayed recovery times.

Synology’s approach focuses on platform consolidation, replacing multiple point solutions with a unified system that delivers centralised visibility, consistent security policies, and faster recovery outcomes.

With ActiveProtect 1.2, Synology aims to help enterprises transition from fragmented backup strategies to integrated, resilience-first data protection architectures, positioning data security as a core pillar of business continuity in the digital era.