Responsible AI in action: Why governance defines leadership

By Pankaj Kohli, Head of Transformation, VFS Global

With the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the global conversation around artificial intelligence is entering a more mature and consequential phase. The focus is no longer limited to technological breakthroughs or model capability. Instead, governments, industry leaders and policymakers are concentrating on governance, safety and accountability and on how AI can be deployed responsibly at scale.

This year’s themes included Responsible AI, Scalable models, Workforce implications and Equitable access. They recognize a simple truth; technological capability alone is not enough. Trust, oversight and answerability must advance in parallel with innovation.

This shift in emphasis is significant. In public sector environments, especially in identity management, mobility services and cross-border administration, trust is foundational. AI can play a powerful role in enhancing service delivery. It can strengthen biometric verification, improve fraud detection, optimize appointment allocation and increase operational efficiency. However, in sovereign contexts, technology must operate within clearly defined legal, regulatory and ethical guardrails.

The central principle is straightforward: AI should enhance administrative processes, not replace sovereign authority. Decision making remains firmly with governments, human oversight stays essential and accountability must be transparent and traceable.

As adoption accelerates globally, the differentiator among AI providers will not be capability alone, it will be governance maturity. It is therefore not simply a compliance exercise; it is a strategic enabler of long-term partnership. As AI adoption accelerates across both advanced and emerging economies, the role of trusted implementation partners will only grow in importance.

Organisations operating in high-trust environments must demonstrate that their systems are independently validated, auditable and aligned with internationally recognized standards. This is particularly important when AI interacts with sensitive personal data, national security processes or public service delivery.

Our own approach reflects this responsibility. VFS Global has been awarded the Dubai AISeal, recognising adherence to established governance standards under the Government of Dubai’s framework. We are also a member of the Responsible AI Institute, a global non profit that provides tools and frameworks to help organisations align with internationally recognised responsible AI principles.

The Institute’s work fits into a rapidly expanding ecosystem of AI governance efforts worldwide. For example, the International AI Safety Report 2026 highlights growing global concern about emerging risks from advanced AI and the need for robust risk management approaches.

These alliances are not symbolic; they establish structured oversight, embedded safeguards and continuous monitoring mechanisms. They also demand clear evidence of human in the loop controls, bias mitigation practices, data protection compliance and the auditability of automated processes.

Above all, they reinforce the principle that efficiency gains must never come at the expense of fairness, transparency or citizen protection. In an expanding global AI marketplace, that distinction matters. Our AI powered Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution generates structured, fact-based summaries for Visa Officers, enabling faster and more efficient decision-making while fully preserving the independence of visa adjudication through strict human-in-the-loop controls.

Governments are increasingly seeking partners who understand regulatory complexity, geopolitical sensitivity and reputational risk. They require assurance that AI systems can operate at scale while remaining compliant with national legislation and international best practice. They need confidence that technology will strengthen, not undermine, institutional trust.

Our AI Virtual Assistants, deployed across more than 700 global routes, are a practical demonstration of Responsible AI implementation at VFS Global. By leveraging industry-leading Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture, we significantly minimize hallucinations and ensure responses are grounded in verified information, strengthening confidence and trust from Client Governments.

The conversations during the India AI Impact summit underline this reality. Safe and ethical AI is no longer an aspirational goal: it is a practical necessity. Embedding trust and quality infrastructure into AI ecosystems ensures that innovation remains inclusive, equitable and sustainable. And importantly for businesses, responsible deployment of AI will ultimately give them a competitive advantage.

For organisations delivering services within government ecosystems, responsible AI is not an optional add-on or a marketing claim. It has to be the operational foundation.

Our GenAI & Innovation Centre headquarters in Dubai serves as the core R&D hub where VFS Global co-develops responsible AI solutions in active partnership with Client Governments. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape public administration and global mobility systems, credibility will define leadership. Those who combine innovation with demonstrable governance discipline will be best positioned to support governments in delivering secure, efficient and accountable services.

The future of AI will not be determined solely by how powerful systems become. It will be defined by how responsibly they are governed.