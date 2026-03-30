Perfios has introduced its DPDP Suite, a unified platform designed to help enterprises operationalise consent management and comply with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The launch addresses the growing urgency for organisations to align with evolving data privacy regulations ahead of the May 2027 compliance deadline.

The DPDP Suite consolidates data discovery, consent governance, data principal rights management, and compliance reporting into a single platform, enabling enterprises to establish a single source of truth for customer consent across the entire data lifecycle—from onboarding to servicing and exit.

Unlike fragmented privacy tools, the platform is purpose-built for India’s regulatory landscape, offering a modular, enterprise-grade architecture that combines deep data visibility with auditable consent tracking. This allows organisations to generate verifiable proof of consent for every data processing activity, a key requirement under DPDP compliance.

According to Mohit Srivastava, Chief Information Security Officer and Data Protection Officer at Perfios, data privacy is rapidly shifting from a compliance mandate to a strategic business priority. The company positions the DPDP Suite as a way for enterprises to embed consent governance directly into their data frameworks, enabling accountability and trust at scale.

The platform delivers end-to-end compliance through integrated modules such as Data Discovery and Classification, Automated Records of Processing Activities (RoPA), Consent Governance, Data Principal Rights Management, Cookie Consent Management, and Database Activity Monitoring (DAM).

It is designed to support multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, where managing sensitive customer data and ensuring regulatory adherence are critical. Notably, the suite also offers multilingual support across 22 scheduled Indian languages, enabling inclusive and compliant consent capture across diverse user bases.

With pre-configured workflows aligned to DPDP requirements, the platform helps organisations accelerate compliance readiness, reduce regulatory risk, and adapt to future policy changes through its scalable architecture.

Backed by its experience of supporting over 1,000 institutions globally, Perfios is positioning the DPDP Suite as a comprehensive, India-first solution that bridges the gap between regulatory intent and enterprise execution, transforming consent governance into a core pillar of digital trust and data management.