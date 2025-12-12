InCommon unveils GCC Tier 2 report 2025: Tier-2 cities powering India’s next phase of global enterprise growth

InCommon, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has unveiled its GCC Tier 2 Report 2025, highlighting the growing momentum of GCCs in India’s Tier-2 cities and their role in driving the next wave of global enterprise expansion.

The report reveals that Tier-2 cities are fast emerging as new growth engines for India’s GCC ecosystem. Their share has increased from 5% in 2019 to 7% in 2025, marking a clear shift beyond traditional metro hubs. India now hosts over 1,700 active GCCs, with more than 170 spread across 18 Tier-2 cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Kochi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, and Mysuru. Nearly two new GCCs are being established every week, underscoring sustained enterprise confidence in India’s expanding regional markets.

Tier-2 hubs are increasingly hosting high-value, technology-driven GCCs focused on AI and data engineering, software and platform development, product R&D, cloud, and cybersecurity. States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are catalyzing this shift through targeted policies and infrastructure investments that promote deeper operational bases beyond metros.

“Tier-2 hubs are no longer secondary options as they are emerging as core innovation ecosystems for digital engineering and R&D,” said Piyush Kedia, Co-founder and CEO of Incommon. “With a 25% lower cost base, 20–30% lower attrition, and a rapidly expanding STEM talent pool, these cities are enabling organisations to scale faster while driving inclusive economic growth.”

The report further identifies distinct regional strengths fueling this evolution. Bhubaneswar and Vadodara are emerging as semiconductor and R&D hubs, while Kochi and Warangal are advancing in digital, cloud, and fintech engineering. Coimbatore, Indore, and Ahmedabad are consolidating their positions as multi-sector innovation clusters, supported by strong academic linkages and proactive state policies.

The InCommon Tier 2 GCC Report 2025 concludes that India’s Tier-2 cities are following the Tier-1 growth trajectory- this time with stronger policy backing and learnings from the first wave of GCC expansion. This evolution is shaping a more balanced, resilient, and regionally inclusive GCC landscape that will define the next decade of India’s enterprise transformation.