Consistent Infosystems launches VELORA wireless router for high-range, 4G/5G-ready wireless connectivity

Consistent Infosystems has expanded its connectivity portfolio with the launch of the VELORA Wireless Router, engineered to deliver high-range wireless performance, seamless network stability, and compatibility with all major 4G/5G SIM networks.

The VELORA Wireless Router is designed with an external high-range antenna, ensuring strong signal strength and wide area coverage, making it ideal for homes, small businesses, remote workspaces, and rural connectivity needs. Equipped with universal SIM card support, the device supports all 4G/5G SIMs, enabling users to stay connected even in regions with limited broadband infrastructure.

Delivering up to 300 Mbps speed, the router ensures smooth streaming, fast browsing, online classes, and uninterrupted connectivity for multiple devices. The product also features a single LAN Ethernet port for wired connections and comes with a USB Type-C interface for modern, efficient power delivery.

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said,

“Reliable wireless connectivity has become essential for every household, business, and mobile user today. Our new VELORA Wireless Router has been engineered to offer long-range performance, universal SIM support, and stable speeds, ensuring customers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity wherever they are. With this launch, we continue strengthening our portfolio of affordable and future-ready networking solutions for the Indian market.”

Designed for both indoor and on-the-go usage, the VELORA Wireless Router is ideal for students, travelers, small businesses, security system connectivity, and homes requiring strong wireless coverage. Its high-efficiency design and plug-and-play setup make it suitable for users of all technical backgrounds.

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems further reinforces its position as a trusted Indian brand delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible technology across connectivity, security, and computing categories.