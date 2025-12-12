HPE powers enterprise innovations with advanced AI, hybrid cloud, and networking at HPE discover more AI Mumbai 2025

HPE hosted the HPE Discover More AI Mumbai 2025, the India edition of its annual flagship event. The event convened industry executives into a dynamic forum with technology leaders, over 600 customers, and around 300 strategic partners to explore how AI, hybrid cloud, and advanced networking are reshaping enterprise innovation. Centred on the ‘Unlock Ambition’ theme, the event showcased next-generation capabilities through focused sessions, live technology demonstrations, and expert-led workshops.

Sue Preston, Vice President, WW Advisory & Professional Services, HPE, shared her insights on unlocking the full value of HPE innovation with Services. During her keynote, she also unveiled the collaboration between EARTH 51, a UN Global Compact member and global think tank, and HPE, to drive a national initiative titled “Build Responsible AI skills for India’s Future”. Through CPD-certified micro-credentials, this programme will equip students with future-ready, industry-aligned capabilities that boost employability, strengthen placement outcomes, and prepare young talent for the rapidly growing opportunities in India’s AI-driven economy. Moreover, as part of the pilot, HPE will sponsor annual AI scholarships across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, providing students full access to EARTH 51’s internationally recognised and award-winning training.

“AI presents unprecedented opportunities for India, but its true potential will be unlocked only when responsibility and innovation advance together,” said Sue Preston, Vice President, WW Advisory & Professional Services, HPE. “At HPE, we believe that accelerating skills development is essential to unlocking innovation, strengthening competitiveness, and driving meaningful business outcomes. Our collaboration with EARTH 51 reflects this commitment by investing directly in India’s next generation of innovators and equipping students with the Responsible AI capabilities that industry now demands. By building a skilled, future-ready talent pipeline, we can empower young professionals to lead India’s rapidly expanding AI economy with both confidence and responsibility.”

Powering the Next Era of AI-Native Networking

HPE Discover More AI Mumbai 2025 highlighted HPE’s recent enhancement of its AI-optimised networking solutions, unveiled at HPE Discover Barcelona. The company has strengthened its AI infrastructure position by harnessing both HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking to provide autonomous operations that enhance performance and scalability for AI applications. This capability expansion represents a pivotal achievement in integrating Juniper Networks into HPE, accomplished just five months after the acquisition’s completion.

The enhanced solution set introduces advanced AIOps functionality and unified hardware delivering seamless, autonomous experiences across HPE Aruba Networking Central and HPE Juniper Networking’s Mist operations platforms. Combined with enhancements to HPE OpsRamp Software and new HPE Juniper Networking switching and routing products, HPE strengthens the network’s position as the essential infrastructure underpinning AI and hybrid cloud capabilities while reducing IT complexity across distributed environments through agentic AI integrated with GreenLake Intelligence.

“Today, AI needs intelligent networks, and intelligent networks need AI. As enterprises accelerate their digital journeys, this synergy has become the engine that enables them to scale faster, secure their environments, and innovate at the pace the market demands,” said Bhawna Agarwal, SVP and Managing Director, HPE India. “At HPE Discover More AI Mumbai 2025, we showcased our leadership across AI, Networking, and Hybrid Cloud, demonstrating how these capabilities come together to power the next generation of intelligent enterprises. We are committed to delivering the world-class innovations and strategic expertise that help organisations scale with confidence and realise transformative outcomes.”

A Forum for AI Enablement

The event featured keynote addresses on realising AI potential, dedicated sessions from technology partners Intel, NVIDIA, and Nutanix, and numerous breakout tracks. NVIDIA showcased how its collaboration with HPE is simplifying and accelerating data centres through advanced AI factories. Intel highlighted its joint innovations in unlocking data intelligence with Intel Xeon 6 and HPE ProLiant Gen12. Nutanix added further perspectives by outlining best practices for scaling enterprise AI ambitions.

The event also offered three concurrent breakout tracks – Accelerate AI, Unleash AI, and Unlock AI, which provided practical implementation approaches for deploying AI technologies. Throughout the event, participants engaged with interactive displays of HPE’s latest innovations across AI, hybrid cloud, and networking, exploring the solutions that will help them discover what’s next for their business.