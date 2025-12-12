Seclore debuts data security intelligence framework for improved decision-making

Seclore launched its Data Security Intelligence Framework, a powerful, extensible data pipeline that transforms Seclore-protected file activity tracking into actionable security and business intelligence. This first-of-its-kind framework represents a major milestone in Seclore’s evolution from a point solution provider to a comprehensive data security and intelligence platform, one that not only protects sensitive data but helps CISOs, compliance leaders, business teams, and organisations visualise how their data moves, where risk accumulates, and how protection policies perform across their environment.

Gartner predicts that by 2026, 40% of enterprise applications will feature task-specific AI agents, up from less than 5% in 2025. This fast-paced technological adoption, coupled with current human-to-human data sharing and exponential data growth, is driving a critical need for deeper visibility and intelligence into how data is used, by whom, and for what purpose. Decision makers need to identify usage patterns and what they mean as it relates to organisational security, compliance, and business objectives.

“For years, enterprises have had visibility into who accessed data, but not into how it is used, where it travels, and what those patterns mean,” said Vishal Gauri, Chief Executive Officer at Seclore. “The Data Security Intelligence Framework bridges that gap, turning Seclore protection and classification telemetry into insight—so organisations know how data is used and shared, not just where it lives.”

The Data Security Intelligence Framework automates the flow of Seclore classification and protected file activity logs, enabling customers to visualise and interpret their data security, compliance, and business posture through tools like Power BI.

Designed for extensibility, this framework provides a scalable, flexible data lake that transforms raw telemetry data into structured, easily queryable formats. It includes pre-built dashboards for the top three use cases: enterprise risk insights, operational usage and utilisation, and third-party/supply-chain risk, along with time-series analysis for long-term trend visibility, and offers export options for PDF and spreadsheets to support collaboration. It also leverages Power BI capabilities such as report subscriptions, threshold alerts, and compatibility with other BI tools.

The export of the Framework’s data into 3rd party data lakes is also supported, so organisations can create new contextual insights. For example, by enriching Seclore security telemetry with existing business context, organisations can:

Track how sensitive data moves and who interacts with it

Identify risk exposure and collaboration patterns

Quantify security and compliance posture and control effectiveness

Benchmark data protection maturity over time

By connecting Seclore’s data security telemetry with enterprise BI tools, the framework bridges security and business insights, enabling smarter, faster decisions by visualising risk, collaboration patterns, and control effectiveness. Now organisations can align data security and business priorities, uncover actionable insights, and drive confident, evidence-based decisions about how information flows and value is created.