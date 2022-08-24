India Application Software spending to surge by 15% in 2022: Gartner

End-user spending on enterprise application software in India is forecast to total $4.7 billion in 2022, an increase of 14.8% from 2021, according to Gartner, Inc.

“Driven by the digital transformation agenda, Indian enterprises will continue to expand the share of software spending in their broader IT spending. Organizations are increasingly relying on software to operate all aspects of business,” said Neha Gupta, vice president analyst at Gartner.

However, the growth in software spending will be lower in 2022 than in 2021. “The volatile global macroeconomic situation has increased business uncertainty. Organizations will continue to put new long-term projects on hold selectively and cut the scope of high-cost projects and instead look to “quick win” projects that either have a shorter return on investment (ROI) or provide a competitive edge,” said Gupta.

Applications critical for maintaining the quality of customer service, like supply chain management (SCM), supply chain execution (SCE) and customer relationship management (CRM), will see increased spending as organizations look to address complex supply chains and volatile marketplaces, and more effectively adapt to change and disruption. Spending on CRM software is forecast to grow 18.1% in 2022, while SCM software spending will increase 10.2% (see Table 1). Likewise, core financial and planning tools will see increased spending as companies look to improve their ability to manage cash and ensure a firm financial foundation upon which to grow.

Table 1: India Total Enterprise Application Software End-User Spending Forecast, 2021 – 2023 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Market 2021 Spending 2021 Growth (%) 2022 Spending 2022 Growth (%) 2023 Spending 2023 Growth (%) Analytic Platforms 360 19.6 419 16.5 495 18.2 Content Services 276 20.0 319 15.5 366 14.8 Customer Experience and Relationship Management (CRM) 959 20.5 1,132 18.1 1,341 18.5 Email and Authoring 568 21.7 659 16.0 768 16.5 Enterprise Resource Planning 460 18.5 514 11.6 566 10.3 Project and Portfolio Management 65 15.2 71 9.6 78 10.2 Supply Chain Management 196 14.4 216 10.2 241 11.4 Other Application Software 746 14.9 828 11.0 566 10.3 Overall Total 3,629 18.6 4,157 14.6 4,774 14.9

Source: Gartner (August 2022)

Indian businesses will also increase spending on email and authoring and content services to continue to support collaboration and remote/hybrid work. A large portion of pandemic-related spending in these two markets occurred in 2020, causing a large peak that, while still growing, has slowed spending for the next few years.