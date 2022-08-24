BOB Financial launches co-branded RuPay Contactless Credit Card with the Indian Army

BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and the Indian Army have launched a co-branded RuPay credit card for the Indian Army personnel, in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The Yoddha co-branded credit card will be equipped with contactless features and will be offered on the RuPay platform.

Yoddha, the co-branded credit card has been curated like none other, offering best-in-class features and benefits along with democratic choice, for the Indian Army personnel.

The co-branded credit card will be offered Life Time Free (LTF) to all Indian Army personnel. Yoddha comes with attractive welcome, activation, and spend-based gifts. The card will also offer complimentary domestic airport lounge access and golf games/lessons.

The Yoddha credit card will offer attractive base and accelerated reward points. Features like Personal Accident insurance, 1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver, LTF Add-Ons, EMI offers and periodic merchant offers through tie-ups done by BOB Financial as well as NPCI will also be applicable.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Ashok Singh, Indian Army, said, “Indian Army is appreciative of the products and solutions offered by Bank of Baroda to the Indian Army personnel. We thank BFSL for incorporating attractive features and benefits that will help personnel of Indian Army to make use of everyday convenience and benefits that the co-branded credit card promises to deliver.”

Talking about the launch, Mr. Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL, said, “We are honored and pleased to partner with the Indian Army. The uniquely designed credit card will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and benefits to the personnel of the Indian Army. This partnership is also a showcase of Bank of Baroda’s commitment towards serving the Indian Armed Forces by offering different banking solutions.”

Ms. Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “It is a special occasion for us that BoB Financial is launching a RuPay credit card for Indian army personnel, adding to the strong suite of RuPay credit card products from BFSL stables. It gives me great pleasure that BFSL, a strong partner for NPCI and RuPay, is one of the fastest growing credit card issuers in the country. The army card will empower the Indian Army personnel as well as their near and dear ones with a secure, contactless, easy and fulfilling payment experience, powered by RuPay’s innovation and technology driven platform.”