India Opens Applications for Global AI Challenges Ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

By Express Computer
Applications are now open for three flagship Global Impact Challenges under the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, inviting innovators from India and around the world to develop AI-driven solutions with strong social and economic impact potential.

The challenges—AI for All, AI by HER, and YUVAi—are part of a broader national effort to foster responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence innovation. Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the programmes aim to identify transformative AI solutions that can address real-world challenges while promoting diversity and global collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

Announced earlier this year, these initiatives will culminate at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 19–20, 2026, where selected innovators will showcase their solutions to industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors.

AI for All focuses on AI applications addressing large-scale societal and economic needs across key domains such as agriculture, sustainability, healthcare, education, and mobility. It invites deployable innovations that demonstrate measurable value and scalability.

AI by HER, led by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of NITI Aayog, is dedicated to strengthening women-led AI innovation. It encourages solutions that contribute to digital wellbeing, inclusion, and sustainable development while promoting leadership by women in the global AI ecosystem.

YUVAi, the youth-focused challenge, seeks to inspire innovators aged 13–21 years to apply AI creatively for public good. The initiative nurtures early talent through structured mentoring and exposure to real-world problem solving using technology.

Together, the three challenges aim to create an environment where innovation, diversity, and ethics converge to make AI more inclusive and impactful.

Applications are open until October 31, 2025, through the official portal https://impact.indiaai.gov.in. Finalists will be announced by the end of the year, followed by mentoring programmes and showcase opportunities leading up to the Summit.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will bring together global experts, innovators, researchers, and policymakers to explore how AI can be scaled responsibly to serve both national and global priorities—continuing India’s commitment to the principle of AI for All.

