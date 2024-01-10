Indian Railways’ “Startups for Railways” initiative gains momentum

The Objective is to leverage innovative technologies developed by Indian Startups/MSMEs/Innovators/Entrepreneurs to improve operational efficiency and safety on Indian Railways. Ministry of Railways aims to address quality, reliability and maintainability-related issues of the Indian Railways. Under the policy, the Startup/MSME/Innovator/Entrepreneur will have exclusive ownership of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) created in the project.

The value of 23 awarded projects is approx. Rs. 43.87 Cr.

Total entities registered on Innovation Portal-1251