LTIMindtree launches Hybrid Cloud Management Platform; Canvas CloudXperienz

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced the launch of its SaaS based hybrid cloud management platform Canvas CloudXperienz. The platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOPs), helps enterprises explore the full potential of digital transformation initiatives across their cloud management spectrum and redefine the way businesses manage and optimise their hybrid cloud infrastructure and applications; while providing unparalleled efficiency, security, and scalability.

Cloud-based platforms serve as the backbone of Digital Transformation leading to service integrators increasingly adopting them to improve user experience, business observability and time to market.

“In an era where technology is a driving force for change, LTIMindtree’s Canvas CloudXperienz stands as a testament to our ability to adapt, evolve, and lead. Its groundbreaking features and capabilities will undoubtedly set new industry standards and redefine the way our customers experience innovation,” said Nachiket Deshpande, COO and Whole-time Director, LTIMindtree.

The LTIMindtree Canvas CloudXperienz platform provides a 360-degree observability of the business and IT environment which helps users measure the performance trends, peak and off-peak business requirements, benchmark enterprise applications, infrastructure, and cloud resources optimally. This leads to increased efficiency with 40-70% automation of services and freeing up their employees’ time for other strategic tasks.

Canvas CloudXperienz, an ISO 270001 certified platform, has a holistic business centric approach to manage the traditional on-premise infrastructure and applications as well as the cloud based workloads and applications. It aims to increase productivity by up to 75% and provide a plug and play option to the existing tools with select modules to achieve greater flexibility. The platform also provides simplified and enriched user experience, enables quicker cloud adoption, generate actionable insights for business operations and provide complete visibility and control of the cloud costs by finding significant resource optimisation opportunities.

Financial Operations (FinOps) is an integral feature of the Canvas CloudXperienz platform and by integrating with LTIMindtree Infinity, it brings in seamless correlation of cloud performance and contracts data to optimise cloud spending and drive business value. The FinOps solution is designed to provide cost visibility analysis, spend analytics, resource allocation and optimisation recommendations, chargeback recommendations and help customers plan for major transformation and modernisation initiatives and manage and optimise their cloud costs effectively.

The hybrid cloud management platform, Canvas CloudXperienz, has been built by LTIMindtree with contributions from key partners ScienceLogic, ServiceNow, and Delinea. With the Canvas CloudXperienz platform, LTIMindtree aims to improve the business outcomes and agility of the customers and empower them in making more environmentally conscious choices.

