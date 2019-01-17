Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Indian startups forged 743 deals to raise investments of $11 Bn in 2018

By Express Computer
Inc42 has released its Indian Tech Startup Funding Report – 2018. According to the report, in 2018, Indian startups received total funding of $11 Bn across 743 deals. While in 2017, 4 startups took away half the funding i.e. $6.9 Bn, in 2018, 9 startups notch $5.4 Bn of the total $11 Bn.

Some of the key highlights of the Indian Tech Startup Funding Report 2018 are:

Stagewise Analysis: The year 2018 observed a significant drop — 40% in comparison to 2017 — in funding deals in the early stage. From 551 in 2017, the number of deals in the early stage came down to 331 in 2018. Growth-stage deals remained almost the same while late-stage deals registered an 18% growth as compared to 2017.

Business Model Analysis: The B2B-B2C model had the highest percentage share (41.1%) in the total number of deals. Also, B2B-B2C bagged 52.68% of the total amount invested in 2018. However, the total investment in this model in 2018 — $5.7 Bn — fell 27.46% as compared with the previous year.

Sector-wise Analysis: Fintech secured the maximum number of deals i.e. 121, while, ecommerce took away the maximum funding with $2.1 Bn in investments. Consumer services, healthtech, enterprisetech continues to shine.

Geography Analysis: Bengaluru scored 247 deals in 2018 followed by Delhi/NCR raking up a total of 224 deals. Other major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune are growing well.

Investor Analysis: In 2018, both investor participation and unique investors came down by 17% from 1.9K in 2017 to 1.6K in 2018 and 1.1K to 0.99K respectively. Interestingly, 90% of angel investors have done just a single investment and just 1% have done more than 3 investments in 2018.

Investor Ranking: Rajan Anandan and Binny Bansal became the top angels with 6 deals each. Accel Partners India (28 deals) and Sequoia Capital India (24 deals) took the top slots amongst the VC firms.

M&A Overview: In 2018, over 122 M&As were reported in the Indian Tech startup ecosystem.

Predictions for 2019: Funding expected for 2019 is $13.5 Bn through 936 deals, however, the funding gap observed in 2017 and 2018 will continue in 2019 where a handful of startups will be attracting a major chunk of the funding.


Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

