India’s GeoAI specialist Arahas joins UNIDO’s AIM global program to promote responsible AI in industry and manufacturing

India’s Arahas a next-generation Geo-AI company specializing in innovative and sustainable solutions has secured a spot in AIM Global, the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing a program run by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). This strategic

collaboration is committed to advancing the safe, sustainable, and inclusive use of Artificial Intelligence in industry and manufacturing. Guided by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO),

AIM Global promotes the responsible development and deployment of AI and frontier technologies. Aligned with the UN Secretary-General’s Common Agenda, AIM Global is to shape up a digital future that is open, secure, and beneficial to all. AIM global serves as a nexus for both private and public sectors to collaborate,

facilitating knowledge exchange, developing best practices in research and nurturing skills and crafting ethical guideline for AI deployment in industries.

Today, AI technologies are transforming industry and manufacturing, offering unprecedented opportunities for increased efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. However, the adoption of these technologies also brings ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and the imperative for inclusivity. As a new member, Arahas is excited to contribute to AIM Global's mission of unlocking the full potential of AI for the industry.

Arahas is specializing in innovative and sustainable solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and geographic information systems (GIS), Arahas drives efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across various sectors, with a significant focus on the manufacturing industry and allied services.

“Arahas is excited to join UNIDO’s AIM Global initiative, a community of forward-thinking partners working together to harness the responsible potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our GeoAI solutions empower industries to achieve operational excellence, reduce costs, and operate sustainably. We look forward to collaborative opportunities, developing innovative solutions, and sharing a vision for the ethical and effective application of AI on this exciting journey” said Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas GeoAI is a transformative tool for manufacturers at every stage of the value chain. By analyzing GIS data, AI optimizes supply chains, improving route efficiency, inventory management, and demand prediction, which reduces costs and boosts productivity.

GeoAI also identifies optimal plant locations to minimize environmental impact and promote eco-friendly practices. Additionally, the integration of GIS and AI ensures optimal equipment performance through predictive maintenance and energy management, reducing downtime and optimizing energy use. GeoAI enhances risk management, compliance, and safety by creating hazard maps and utilizing AI for risk

prediction, enabling proactive emergency response planning and improved ESG compliance. Through these innovative applications, Arahas is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry, making it more efficient, sustainable, and resilient.