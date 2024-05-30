Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Axis Bank collaborates with Mastercard to launch NFC Soundbox

Axis Bank collaborates with Mastercard to launch NFC Soundbox

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, announced the launch of NFC Soundbox in collaboration with Mastercard. An industry-first proposition for the merchant community, the new soundbox will act as an all-in-one solution allowing the users to accept Bharat QR, UPI, Tap & Pay and Tap + Pin payments.

With this launch, Axis Bank will be the first bank in India to introduce a Soundbox that can accept Tap + Pin payments, enabling merchants to accept transactions greater than ₹5000 via card instruments. The device will be powered with a dual confirmation feature, providing audio cues through its speaker and visual feedback on the screen in more than seven languages, ensuring a smooth and reassuring transaction experience for both merchants and consumers.

The new Soundbox will be powered with 4G + Wifi capability which provides superior connectivity and seamless processing of transactions. It will be capable of supporting deep integration with third-party applications as well. With Dynamic QR, the amount is automatically populated when the consumer scans the code.

Axis Bank and Mastercard’s collaboration on the NFC Soundbox will help drive card payment acceptance among small merchants. The Soundbox’s innovative and cost-effective proposition along with a seamless transaction experience will help drive quick and secure contactless card payments, leading to cardholder delight.

The new device will also be available on all leading payment networks, such as Visa, RuPay, and American Express.

Speaking at the launch event, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “The Bank has always been at the forefront of innovation by introducing various form factors and digitizing the onboarding journey of merchants. This expansion will ensure that our capability stack offers state-of-the-art payment solutions while prioritising a faster and secure payment ecosystem. Through this initiative, we strive to deliver the best possible solutions to both the merchants and their customers by offering multiple modes of payments via different channels. This device aligns with the Bank’s asset lite strategy to provide products/solutions of superior quality at an affordable price. The NFC Soundbox will help the Bank further penetrate the small merchant segments with cost-effective and simple payment solutions that are secure and compliant with PCI standards.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, said, “What is taking place in India is a playbook for the rest of the world in terms of innovation in digital payments at population scale. The launch of NFC Soundbox is another example of a form factor that provides consumers with access to quick and highly secure card transactions. At the same time, small merchants will be able to use a cost-effective all-encompassing payment solution. Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with Axis Bank to power the launch of this unique device furthering digital payments acceptance among India’s small merchants and MSMEs.”

Axis Bank is the largest player in the merchant-acquiring business pan India, with POS terminal market share of 19.8% as of March’24. With an installed base of 17.60L terminals spread across the country, it serves all categories of merchants from the metro cities, and urban and rural areas. The Bank has gained an incremental market share of 28% in the last 12-month period (April’23-March’24).

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image