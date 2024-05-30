Express Computer

Swiss Pac India elevates digital printing capabilities with HP Indigo 25K

As part of its dedication to pioneering packaging solutions, Swiss Pac India has recently integrated the cutting-edge HP Indigo 25K Digital Press into its operations in Gujarat. This strategic installation equips Swiss Pac with the capability to swiftly meet the evolving demands of the market, particularly catering to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With the HP Indigo 25K, Swiss Pac is poised to deliver vibrant packaging solutions across various sectors, ranging from colorful coffee and tea pouches to sophisticated beauty product packaging, stylish pet food packs, and eco-conscious health food bags.

Prashant Vachhani, Managing Director, Swiss Pac said, “Swiss Pac has always been at the forefront of innovation, from being the first to market with India’s largest stock range of ready-made pouches to now the addition of the HP Indigo to our repertoire. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers in India and beyond with the best-in-class solutions. This investment allows us to offer small to medium-sized artisanal businesses the opportunity to elevate their brand presence through highly customized packaging that truly reflects their unique identity.

He further added “We understand the challenges faced by small to medium-sized businesses in today’s competitive market, and our goal is to empower them with the tools they need to succeed. With the HP Indigo, we are opening a world of possibilities for businesses in India to unleash their creativity and make a meaningful impact with their packaging”.

Speaking on the new installation, A Appadurai, Country Manager, HP Indigo & PageWide Web Press, HP India market said, ” We are proud to partner with Swiss Pac on the cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize the flexible packaging industry. Like HP, Innovation and Quality has been the DNA of Swiss pac. The HP Indigo 25K at Swiss Pac will be boon to the brand owners in India by eliminating the MoQ’s, significantly reducing the turnaround times and producing the packaging with least carbon footprint compared to any printing technology that exist. This is going be a game changer for the flexible packaging industry”.

Tailored to meet the growing demand for shorter print runs and faster time-to-market, this cutting-edge digital press ensures Swiss Pac’s customers enjoy personalized experiences. With increased efficiency and capability to handle larger label runs, the HP 25K empowers small and medium-sized businesses to compete directly with industry giants.

HP Indigo 25K digital press uses HP Indigo LEP and One-Shot Color Technologies to deliver gravure-matching color quality. With patented Indigo Spot Master technology, the brands can reach the perfect color registration in minutes and maintain consistent color output with the highest quality. With the widest color gamut and a comprehensive white portfolio, Swiss Pac can also ensure precise spot colors matching up to 97% of PANTONE colors and deliver tailored solutions that stand out on the shelf.

With sustainability at its core, the HP Indigo 25K Digital Press offers reduced production waste and enables the creation of compostable and recyclable pouches. By integrating printing, lamination, and pouch-making technologies, HP provides the most sustainable and efficient method for producing on-demand flexible packaging.

