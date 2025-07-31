India’s leap to AI Maturity begins with skills as Agentic AI expected to redefine 10.35 million jobs by 2030: New ServiceNow report 2025

“India’s AI journey is at a defining moment with Agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030,” said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Center.

ServiceNow’s AI Maturity Index identifies Indian AI Pacesetters who are leading this transformation by getting five things right: a clear AI vision, platform-first thinking, the right talent mix, strong governance, and scaled Agentic AI implementation. The impact is significant — 57% report improved efficiency and productivity.

“India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation. The message for Indian enterprises is clear: the era of scattered pilots is behind us. Competing globally now requires bold execution, integrated strategy, and genuine human-AI collaboration based on trust, transparency, and skill,” said Mathur.

Agentic AI at work: what will change for 10.35 million Indian workers

The AI Skills research highlights a spectrum of role evolution:

High-automation roles like change managers and payroll clerks are being redefined by AI agents that take over routine coordination.

High-augmentation roles such as implementation consultants and system admins are increasingly partnering with AI—not competing with it.

The manufacturing (8 million), retail (7.6 million), and education (2.5 million) sectors will bear the highest impact of this transformation, spurring a seismic shift in how these industries operate and innovate.

With the world’s largest youth population and a dynamic digital economy, India is poised to add 3 million tech workers over the next five years.

Indian Enterprises’ ascent to AI maturity with increased investments

The AI Maturity Index shows that as enterprises shift toward real-world AI deployment, they are prioritising future-forward roles such as AI Configurators (66%), Experience Designers (57%), and Data Scientists (65%).

Enterprise ambitions are expanding in parallel, and the results show that Indian organisations are moving decisively beyond pilots and proofs of concept, signalling a bold readiness to operationalise AI at scale:

13.5% of tech budgets are already committed to AI adoption.

25% of Indian enterprises are in the transformation phase—outpacing markets like Singapore (20%) and Australia (21%).

Enterprises that redesigned workflows with AI reported a 63% boost in productivity.

However, this AI momentum faces key tests in skills and security

While India’s AI journey is gaining remarkable momentum, challenges remain. Data security tops the list of concerns for 30% of Indian enterprises—the highest in the region. Additionally, 26% of organisations remain unclear about the future skillsets required, highlighting the urgent need for strategic foresight and structured, cross-functional reskilling pathways.

To truly harness its potential, Indian enterprises must equip employees not only to review AI outputs but to interrogate the processes and data that shape them actively. Becoming an AI-powered organisation means building with trust, fostering autonomy, and seamlessly integrating AI to elevate human potential across roles.

As India transitions from a labour-centric to an AI-powered economy, it has a historic opportunity to set global benchmarks in responsible innovation, unlocking the full potential of its talent.