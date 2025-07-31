LTIMindtree partners with Adobe to launch BlueVerse CraftStudio: A new-age marketing agency built to help clients maximise and accelerate AI-driven marketing ROI

LTIMindtree has announced the launch of BlueVerse CraftStudio, a next-generation agency that harnesses Adobe’s latest AI-powered innovations to help organisations streamline their marketing operations and unlock significant business benefits.

Expanding on LTIMindtree’s existing CMO services, CraftStudio is designed to help marketing teams in organisations break through the barriers to AI adoption and business value realisation. It offers a scalable team of marketing experts who leverage Adobe solutions such as Creative Cloud, Firefly Services and Custom Models, Frame.io, Substance 3D, GenStudio for Performance Marketing, and Workfront.

BlueVerse CraftStudio’s combination of LTIMindtree marketing experts and Adobe technologies will help clients:

Grow revenue : By bringing full-funnel marketing expertise, CraftStudio leverages AI to improve everything from segmentation and targeting to eCommerce site conversions.

Improve efficiency and time-to-market : By streamlining operational processes, CraftStudio can reduce time-to-market by more than 50%.

Beat competitors in the AI-adoption race : By providing a team of marketers who are experts at using Adobe’s AI-powered innovations, CraftStudio allows clients to immediately realise the benefits of AI without having to build their own AI tech stack and organisation.

“Our partnership with Adobe reflects LTIMindtree’s vision to lead the CMO agenda in a world where human creativity and AI converge,” said Venu Lambu, CEO & Managing Director, LTIMindtree. “Together, we’re shaping the future of marketing—where data-driven intelligence meets imaginative storytelling—and establishing ourselves as the digital agency of the future.”

“Adobe’s combination of marketing, creativity, and AI technology is empowering brands to deliver intelligent, scalable, and connected customer experiences,” said Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Adobe. “Our partnership with LTIMindtree on CraftStudio will help bring this power straight into the hands of marketing professionals, enabling them to drive efficiencies and reduce time to market.”

BlueVerse CraftStudio represents a revolutionary advancement in the way marketers can leverage AI to create business value. The partnership between LTIMindtree and Adobe aims to foster innovation and help clients realise a better return on their marketing investment.