IndiGo successfully lands in public cloud, powers off data centers in 18 months

IndiGo successfully lands in public cloud, powers off data centers in 18 months

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announces the successful conclusion of its ambitious and intensive cloud migration initiative. In an impressively short span of less than 18 months, IndiGo has reached this significant landmark in its digital transformation journey, having shifted all its data center hosted workloads to the cloud environment. This strategic transition not only enhances scalability, performance, and customer service agility, but it also signals a significant advancement in the company’s technological prowess.

The cloud migration process was a key step for IndiGo as it aspires to harness modern technology and secure a competitive edge within the fast-paced aviation industry. With careful planning, exhaustive testing, and impeccable execution, IndiGo has ensured that its move to the cloud was smooth and efficient. Details concerning cost optimization, cloud-neutral automation, FinOps, and the successful re-hosting of applications onto leading container platforms were meticulously managed.

Neetan Chopra, IndiGo’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, said, “IndiGo’s cloud migration initiative has put us on the fast track of our digital transformation journey. We set ourselves a challenging timeline to fully transition to the cloud and close our data centers, and we’re proud to announce that we achieved this goal on time. This move not only enhances our agility and innovation but also strengthens our ability to deliver greater value to our customers through faster, more reliable, and scalable services, ensuring a superior experience in a rapidly evolving market.”

By moving to the cloud, IndiGo introduces an array of benefits for its customers and stakeholders, and it sets the stage for enriched operational capabilities and refined customer experiences. Additionally, the cloud migration effort poises IndiGo for ongoing innovation and growth opportunities. The airline is already leveraging advanced cloud technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, to deliver pioneering solutions, adapt to new industry trends, and maintain leadership in the aviation sector.

IndiGo remains dedicated to delivering seamless travel experiences and continuously elevating the standard in the digital landscape of the aviation industry.

