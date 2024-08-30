Bridge and Roof: Enabling IT-driven business operations, focused on excellence 

In a special interaction, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Ltd. shares how the century-old public sector organisation is now focusing on an IT-driven business in various aspects of its operations, while aiming to meet its customer expectations, facilitating diverse collaborations, and ensuring continuous growth.

What is your vision for the company during your tenure? What are the core values and principles that guide your leadership?

During my tenure as Chairman and Managing Director, my vision for the company is to solidify our position as a leading public sector company in the field of engineering and project management space, particularly within oil and gas, power, and infrastructure sectors. We aim to achieve this through a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Our focus will be on delivering high-quality projects that not only meet but exceed our clients’ expectations, while also driving the growth and development of our organisation.

We strive to understand our client’s needs and deliver quality solutions that provide maximum value. Also, we are dedicated to achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction through timely and efficient project execution. Bridge and Roof (B and R) is committed to excellence in every aspect of its work. By adhering to rigorous quality standards and continuously improving processes, B and R ensures that its projects are executed flawlessly and sustainably.

The safety of employees, stakeholders, and communities is our top priority. We believe in the importance of collaboration and teamwork. By fostering a collaborative environment, we harness the collective expertise and creativity of our diverse team to overcome challenges and achieve goals. Further, we are dedicated to sustainability, implementing environmentally responsible practices in all our projects to contribute positively to society. Guided by these core values and principles, we are dedicated to building a sustainable, innovative, and resilient company that not only leads the industry but also makes a positive impact on society and the environment.

What are the major challenges currently faced by B and R, and how are you addressing them?

Engineering and construction companies often face significant challenges that can hinder project timelines and profitability. Delays in receiving input from clients, such as work fronts, drawings, and free-issue materials, can cause the project to come to a standstill and inefficient resource allocation is another challenge that we face.

Additionally, delayed payments from clients strain the company’s cash flow, making it difficult to meet operational expenses and payroll obligations. The escalating prices of raw materials further exacerbate financial pressures, as these increased costs are not always recoverable from the client. Moreover, stiff competition from private players demands constant innovation and efficiency improvements, often driving down profit margins. To counter these challenges, B and R fosters an environment that emphasises meticulous planning, agile management, and robust financial strategies, ensuring project success and company sustainability.

Can you elaborate on the strategies you have implemented to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction?

B and R prioritises sustainable and smooth execution through its ‘Zero-Effect-Zero-Defect’ policy. This commitment aligns with the Government of India’s vision and leverages the ‘One Nation-One Standard’ approach. By prioritising these principles in all design and construction works, B and R guarantees the safety of the end user while optimising internal processes and maximising customer satisfaction.

Can you shed light on the digital transformation or IT initiatives undertaken within the organisation?

During the last three years, B and R made it possible to have completely IT-driven business operations and embark on our digital transformation journey. The major landscapes of IT initiatives are as follows:

We undertook a gamut of enhancements on the IT and ERP fronts to improve our existing infrastructure with installed latest high-end servers, the new version of ERP solutions, and adopted a multi-cloud framework with online operation across the company as an integral part of our digital transformation journey.

We deployed enhanced version of eOffice and eFile System to move all the files digitally going paperless.

B and R also adopted Central Payment Processing System (CPPS) to digitise the payment approval process.

In an effort to get compete planning, progress, and monitoring of projects by picture and data, we implemented Dynamic Project Management System (DPMS).

We earned ISO 27001:2022 certification in Information Security Management System and prepared an elaborate IT policy and procedures.

We did Implement HRMS: EIS (Employee Information System) as well. It is a single window for all employees towards a movement of Digital Service Book.

A biometric systems with a dedicated server across all offices has been installed in the company. It helps in mapping of biometric data with HRMS: EIS for dynamic leave system.

Further, we introduced an e-Movement/ePMS System for the digitalisation of design and drawing approval process between the company, consultant, and client.

We deployed Visitor Management System (VMS) at our corporate office and other offices.

B and R introduced its own e-Doc System for control and management of the company’s important documents.

Moreover, the focus on social media and the company’s website is enhanced with an effective business-centric approach.

How is Bridge And Roof Co. incorporating sustainability into its operations? Are there any specific environmental initiatives that you would like to highlight?

B and R is a heritage company that exhibits 105 years of excellence in nation building reflecting the sustainability of its operation over the years on envisioning and visualising the needed infrastructure for the nation. We emerged as a Total Solutions conglomerate from ‘Concept to Commissioning’ whilst maintaining the highest quality and safety standards.

Some of the major reasons and facts behind it include our assurance of timely completion of projects. We achieve this by defining clear objectives and scope to provide direction and focus first. Then, we leverage modern and energy-efficient equipment to expedite work whilst maintaining safety and quality standards.

The following measures used to be taken to achieve GRIHA4 star rating:

Sustainable site planning: We focussed on developing Green infrastructure

Construction management: B and R follows industry best practices for construction projects to control pollution while preserving topsoil, hence saving from soil erosion as well.

Energy efficiency: We have put forth our best foot to ensure optimal energy consumption and adding renewable energy sources to our energy mix, to the extent possible. Further, we use materials with low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and ODP (Ozone Depleting Potential)

Comfort of the occupant: Besides the the visual comfort, B and R ensures clean air inside to provide a healthier internal environment for the occupant.

Effective water management: B and R adopts sustainable construction methods to ensure lesser water demands. Also, retreated wastewater is used to meet most demands. In addition, B and R manages its water use through rainwater harvesting solutions to add to the sustainable approach.

On solid waste management front: We set up an on-site organic waste treatment facility to effectively manage our waste and reduce the harm to the environment.

Additionally, B and R have also taken some special initiatives on the sustainability front considering different socio-economic parameters.

We use environment-friendly green alternatives to the building materials for construction projects. Also, life cycle assessments and checks are conducted to reduce global warming potential.

We do consider Socioeconomic parameters like safety of workers at the construction site; hygiene and sanitation of temporary settlements of labourers; better accessibility; and required facilities for staff.

We have also set up performance monitoring parameters which include commissioning for final rating, smart metering, and protocol for operation and maintenance

Can you discuss any recent collaborations or partnerships that have been significant for Bridge & Roof Co.(India) Ltd?

B and R recently collaborated with foreign experts for technology transfer to India. We have collaborated with Astic Environmental Engineering Co. Ltd of Japan for the execution of Flue gas desulphurization works at 1X500 MW Thermal Power Station (TPS) at Korba West and 2X500 MW TPS at Marwa of Chattisgarh State Power Generation Company. Another collaboration with Zhejiang Tuna Environmental Science Technology Co.Ltd.of China has helped us execute flue gas desulphurization works at 2 X 250MWTPS at Paras, a Mahagenco of Maharashtra.

Can you share some of the upcoming projects or plans that B and R is excited about?

A few significant upcoming projects of B and R which are valued more than 1000 Crores are as follows:

EPC Package for supply and installation of Wet LimestoneGypsum based Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) and Auxiliary System for 2X500 MW, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Thermal Power Station (ABVTPS) from Chhattisgarh State Power.

EPC Package for supply and installation of Wet LimestoneGypsum based Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) and Auxiliary System for 1X500 MW, Hasdeo Thermal Power Station, CSPGCL, Korba West Chhattisgarh State Power.

Engineering, procurement, and supply of materials, fabrication, construction, installation, assembly, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning, running the Performance Guarantee Test Run (PGTR) on Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) Basis of Crude Oil Import Terminal (COIT) Project for Numaligarh Refinery Limited at Paradip from Adani Industry.

Piling, civil, structural, UG Piping and UG Electrical works, Composite Work for Utilities and Offsites (Part A&B) for Panipat Refinery Expansion Project (P25), Composite Work for Units (AVU, Sulphur Block, PRU, and Common MUG Compressor Unit) (Part A, B, and C) from Indian Oil.

What measures have been put in place to enhance customer service and experience?

B and R has adopted ‘Zero Effect Zero Defect’ policy and also maintains standardisation of quality through ‘One Nation One Standard’ methodology with valid certifications on different domains to enhance service and experience of customers. B and R holds ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for design, supply, fabrication, erection, installation, and commissioning of various sizes of Liquid Petroleum Welded Steel Storage Tanks. The certification also authenticates design, manufacture, and supply of Bailey Type Unit Bridge, Bunk Houses, and Steel Structures.

Further, ISO 45001:2018 Certificate to ensure occupational health and safety management systems. Meanwhile, B and R comply to ISO 14001:2015 Certificate for effective environmental management system and ISO 50001:2018 Certificate for energy management system. It also holds ISO 50001:2018 Certificate that assures a robust Information Security Management System.