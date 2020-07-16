IndusInd Bank completes integration with CRMNEXT

Read Article

IndusInd Bank has announced its successful integration with CRMNEXT, the leading enterprise solution provider for banks and financial services. This integration will enable the Bank to simplify the process of customer on-boarding, introduce new products and meet customer demands by automating and customizing processes to fit the modern-day financial requirements.

The CRMNEXT platform will empower IndusInd Bank with an intelligence driven ‘Customer Action Center’ which will provide complete information on customers acquired from multiple sources, and make it available on a single intuitive screen. This will give the Bank a holistic view of customer relationships across product offerings, thereby enabling the Bank officials to build smarter relationship programs, and also initiate activities for faster sales and service fulfilment.

The platform will be implemented across IndusInd Bank’s wide network of nearly 2000 branches, call centers and processing units for sales and service operations. It will also integrate and power all digital and physical banking touch points including ATMs, WhatsApp Banking platform, Email, SMS, Mobile apps etc. as well as over 150 integration touch points including core banking, loan systems, credit card system, Aadhaar, credit bureaus among others.

Speaking about the integration, Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking, IndusInd Bank, said, “Technology and innovation have always been a critical focus area for the bank and that has been key towards achieving customer satisfaction. In keeping with this vision, we are delighted to integrate our banking systems with the CRMNEXT platform which will help automate and personalize processes, so that we can focus on meeting the unique needs of every customer and be even more strongly able to deliver stellar user experiences across the board.”

Talking about the integration, Anil Rao, Head – Operations and Solution Delivery, IndusInd Bank, said, “Transitioning to a high impact digital platform has been a massive, yet seamless experience with CRMNEXT. It will help us to drive our digital strategies in an agile and scalable environment efficiently, with faster fulfilment, delivering superior customer experience. Building on the robust new customer management platform, we aim to cement our position as a digital first bank.”

Biswabrata Chakravorty, Chief Information Officer, IndusInd Bank, said “The launch of the next generation CRM platform is in line with IndusInd Bank’s vision to transform to a Digital Bank focussed in providing best-in-class banking services enabled through innovative use of technology. The Bank has created a digital customer experience and action platform leveraging the elasticity and resilience of the Cloud and through a robust API led integration with all customer touch points. This platform will provide a unified view of the customer across the lifecycle by incorporating the principle of a golden customer profile from lead/prospect to after sale service. This platform will be accessed by all customer facing channels and staff, making it challenging from a design point of view. IndusInd Bank has leveraged partnership with industry leading platforms like CRM Next, VmWare and Amazon to deliver on this ask and architected it for a seamless client experience.”

Sushil Tyagi, Director, CRMNEXT, said, “With the increasing influence of digital in customers’ everyday lives, it’s critical for banking institutions to deliver a delightful and consistent digital experience. CRMNEXT is the leader in digital customer experience platform for banks with an exemplary delivery track record, we are confident to further power IndusInd in its growth strategy bringing efficiencies with large scale optimization and smart automation.”

Appended below, are some of the benefits of the integration with CRMNXT:

· The integration will enable the Bank to anticipate customer needs well in advance, and craft personalized offerings, thereby enhancing customer loyalty.

· Codeless, visual digital journey designers enable personalized sales, service offerings with significantly faster turn-around-time and lower operational costs.

· Guided actions will help the teams at IndusInd Bank to curate their engagement activities, and build long term relationships with stakeholders.

