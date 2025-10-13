Industry Veteran Abhijit Bhalerao Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software in a leadership role

Siemens Digital Industries Software has appointed Abhijit Bhalerao as Leader – Professional Services for India. In this capacity, he will lead the Engagement and Program Management functions and spearhead the delivery of Siemens-led digital transformation initiatives across the company’s extensive software portfolio in the Indian market.

With a career spanning over two and a half decades, Abhijit brings a powerful combination of strategic insight and hands-on execution experience, shaped by leadership roles across both global consulting firms and large enterprises. He has successfully driven large-scale digital transformation initiatives, managed cross-functional teams, and delivered measurable impact across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, retail, cement, and textiles.

Prior to joining Siemens, Abhijit held key leadership roles at Raymond, Nuvoco, Force Motors, EY, HCL Technologies and Essar Group, where he led major enterprise-wide technology programs. His work included the SAP S/4HANA, modernization of cloud and IT infrastructure, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies such as PLM and MES. He has also overseen the integration of emerging technologies like AI, IoT, AR, and VR into core business processes, driving transformation across functions such as supply chain, Operations, and sales.

Widely recognized for his contributions to enterprise technology, Abhijit has received several industry accolades for leading impactful digital initiatives and fostering innovation at scale. His unique leadership experience — having worked as both in Advisory consulting and as a CIO — positions him well to understand client needs and deliver outcomes that align with business objectives.

As Abhijit steps into this pivotal role, we extend our best wishes for continued success and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of his stewardship once again.