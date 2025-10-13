Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Industry Veteran Abhijit Bhalerao Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software in a leadership role

Industry Veteran Abhijit Bhalerao Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software in a leadership role

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Siemens Digital Industries Software has appointed Abhijit Bhalerao as Leader – Professional Services for India. In this capacity, he will lead the Engagement and Program Management functions and spearhead the delivery of Siemens-led digital transformation initiatives across the company’s extensive software portfolio in the Indian market.

With a career spanning over two and a half decades, Abhijit brings a powerful combination of strategic insight and hands-on execution experience, shaped by leadership roles across both global consulting firms and large enterprises. He has successfully driven large-scale digital transformation initiatives, managed cross-functional teams, and delivered measurable impact across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, retail, cement, and textiles.

Prior to joining Siemens, Abhijit held key leadership roles at Raymond, Nuvoco, Force Motors, EY, HCL Technologies and Essar Group, where he led major enterprise-wide technology programs. His work included the SAP S/4HANA, modernization of cloud and IT infrastructure, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies such as PLM and MES. He has also overseen the integration of emerging technologies like AI, IoT, AR, and VR into core business processes, driving transformation across functions such as supply chain, Operations, and sales.

Widely recognized for his contributions to enterprise technology, Abhijit has received several industry accolades for leading impactful digital initiatives and fostering innovation at scale. His unique leadership experience — having worked as both in Advisory consulting and as a CIO — positions him well to understand client needs and deliver outcomes that align with business objectives.

As Abhijit steps into this pivotal role, we extend our best wishes for continued success and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of his stewardship once again.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image