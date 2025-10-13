TechBharat Research Foundation Partners with Google Cloud India to Launch the Nation’s First AI Centre of Excellence for Public Good

The TechBharat Research Foundation has announced a pioneering partnership with Google Cloud India to establish the country’s first AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Public Good. The CoE will be based in Visakhapatnam and will focus on leveraging AI to drive societal and governance transformation at scale.

An initiative of Hyderabad-based ParadigmIT, a technology solutions leader driving enterprise digital transformation, and Quantela, a global smart technology company enabling data-driven urban governance and sustainability, the TechBharat Research Foundation aims to harness AI’s potential to address real-world challenges in public governance—aligned with India’s vision for responsible, inclusive, and ethical AI adoption.

Google Cloud India will support the CoE by strengthening the technological infrastructure, capacity building, and innovation ecosystem, ensuring that the initiative becomes a national hub for developing AI applications that deliver tangible impact for citizens and public institutions.

“With TechBharat, we’re bringing our best technologies and talent to help solve real-world public sector challenges and open new opportunities for innovation,” said Ashish Wattal, Director, Public Sector, Google Cloud India. “Together with TechBharat, we aim to build scalable, India-first solutions that combine our cloud and AI capabilities to deliver AI for Public Good at a national level.”

“At ParadigmIT and Quantela, we are immensely proud to be part of this mission—shaping AI that matters not just for enterprises, but for citizens, governance, and India’s digital future,” added Sridhar Gadhi, Founder, TechBharat Research Foundation. “Google’s collaboration brings immense strength in creating systems, partnerships, and scalable solutions that will make public services more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly.”

The CoE’s flagship initiative, the TechBharat AI Fellowship, is a 120-day national programme designed to nurture India’s brightest young minds in developing AI solutions for public sector challenges.

As part of this partnership, Google Cloud will extend comprehensive support to TechBharat, including access to:

Google Cloud AI development platforms and Gemini APIs

and Cloud credits for scalable experimentation

for scalable experimentation Mentorship from Google’s AI experts and solution architects

from Google’s AI experts and solution architects Go-to-market (GTM) assistance to bring validated solutions to governments across India and the Global South

The collaboration aims to accelerate the creation of AI-driven systems and frameworks that enhance governance, streamline citizen services, and support sustainable development—paving the way for India’s leadership in AI for public good.