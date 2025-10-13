Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TechBharat Research Foundation Partners with Google Cloud India to Launch the Nation’s First AI Centre of Excellence for Public Good

TechBharat Research Foundation Partners with Google Cloud India to Launch the Nation’s First AI Centre of Excellence for Public Good

News
By Express Computer
0 0

The TechBharat Research Foundation has announced a pioneering partnership with Google Cloud India to establish the country’s first AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Public Good. The CoE will be based in Visakhapatnam and will focus on leveraging AI to drive societal and governance transformation at scale.

An initiative of Hyderabad-based ParadigmIT, a technology solutions leader driving enterprise digital transformation, and Quantela, a global smart technology company enabling data-driven urban governance and sustainability, the TechBharat Research Foundation aims to harness AI’s potential to address real-world challenges in public governance—aligned with India’s vision for responsible, inclusive, and ethical AI adoption.

Google Cloud India will support the CoE by strengthening the technological infrastructure, capacity building, and innovation ecosystem, ensuring that the initiative becomes a national hub for developing AI applications that deliver tangible impact for citizens and public institutions.

“With TechBharat, we’re bringing our best technologies and talent to help solve real-world public sector challenges and open new opportunities for innovation,” said Ashish Wattal, Director, Public Sector, Google Cloud India. “Together with TechBharat, we aim to build scalable, India-first solutions that combine our cloud and AI capabilities to deliver AI for Public Good at a national level.”

“At ParadigmIT and Quantela, we are immensely proud to be part of this mission—shaping AI that matters not just for enterprises, but for citizens, governance, and India’s digital future,” added Sridhar Gadhi, Founder, TechBharat Research Foundation. “Google’s collaboration brings immense strength in creating systems, partnerships, and scalable solutions that will make public services more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly.”

The CoE’s flagship initiative, the TechBharat AI Fellowship, is a 120-day national programme designed to nurture India’s brightest young minds in developing AI solutions for public sector challenges.

As part of this partnership, Google Cloud will extend comprehensive support to TechBharat, including access to:

  • Google Cloud AI development platforms and Gemini APIs
  • Cloud credits for scalable experimentation
  • Mentorship from Google’s AI experts and solution architects
  • Go-to-market (GTM) assistance to bring validated solutions to governments across India and the Global South

The collaboration aims to accelerate the creation of AI-driven systems and frameworks that enhance governance, streamline citizen services, and support sustainable development—paving the way for India’s leadership in AI for public good.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image