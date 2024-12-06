Infinity Learn partners with Google Cloud India to leverage AI for transforming education in India

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Google. This aims to harness the power of Google’s AI stack to deliver hyper-personalized learning experiences, breaking barriers for learners across India, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities. empower k-12 learners to prepare for math, science education, and high-stakes exams like JEE and NEET for rewarding careers in medicine, engineering, and technology.

By leveraging Google’s advanced AI technology, including Gemini and Vertex AI, learners with Infinity Learn will get an experience of “teacher-by-your-side” at every step of the learning journey. AI agents will act as personal learning guides, analyzing a learner’s strengths and weaknesses to craft a tailored learning journey. They’ll offer real-time support, suggest specific study materials, and even adapt teaching methods to match the learner’s pace and style. This fusion of AI and human expertise ensures every learner receives the personalized attention they need to excel.

Ms. Sushma Boppana, Co-founder of Infinity Learn and CEO & Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, remarked: “For nearly four decades, we have been dedicated to providing exceptional education. This partnership with Google signifies a pivotal moment in our journey. Together, we are revolutionizing education, bridging gaps, and setting new standards for learning in India.”

Mr. Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, added:

“This collaboration with Google marks a transformative step in education. Our shared mission is to ensure that every learner, regardless of their background, has access to innovative solutions that unlock their potential and help them get dream colleges. This partnership will empower us further to get a positive nod every time to the catchphrase of Infinity Learn “Baccha seekha ki nahi”.

“We are proud to partner with Infinity Learn, Our goal is to teach and learn through AI, ensuring every learner can reach their full potential in a safe and personalized learning environment.”

Key features and benefits of the partnership: