InfoBeans brings on Phaneesh Murthy as advisor to drive growth

InfoBeans has brought on IT industry veteran Mr. Phaneesh Murthy as Advisor to the Board to help achieve their long-term growth goals. Bringing his immense expertise from leadership roles in Infosys, iGate and advising a number of companies, Mr. Murthy will help the InfoBeans team become a sought after global name in the digital engineering and AI spheres.

With decades of collective experience and proven track record of success in scaling businesses, Mr. Murthy brings invaluable insights and strategic guidance in positioning companies for rapid expansion and market dominance. As Advisor to the Board, Mr. Murthy will help InfoBeans with strategy for accelerated growth and the right positioning for scaling, leading to greater value creation.

“I am excited to be advising a fundamentally sound organization which has great potential and is run by very competent founders who are authentic people,” said Mr. Murthy.

“We are super excited to leverage Phaneesh’s vast experience and expertise in transforming enterprises. InfoBeans stands to benefit greatly from his experience of driving growth and transformation in companies he has been associated with. We remain committed to making InfoBeans a world-class, AI-first organization benefiting our clients. With Phaneesh on board, we aim to create tremendous long-term value for our entire ecosystem – our team, clients, investors, partners and the community,” said Mitesh Bohra, InfoBeans Co-founder.