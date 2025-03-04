Express Computer

Infopercept launches the most comprehensive managed detection and response solution

News
Infopercept announced its new MDR solution called ‘Real MDR Solution.’ Delivered through Infopercept’s consolidated cybersecurity platform, ‘Invinsense,’ it offers comprehensive cybersecurity coverage that goes beyond traditional MDR offerings.

The Real MDR Solution provides detection and response services through Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Deception Technology. It enhances security posture with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) services, including the Exposure Assessment Platform (EAP)—covering Attack Surface Monitoring (ASM) and Vulnerability Management (VM)—and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV), which includes Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) and Continuous and Automated Red Teaming (CART). Security compliance services are managed through Invinsense GSOS, while Security Engineering Services offer custom application remediation.

“With the surge in cyberattacks and the tightening of regulatory frameworks, organizations face two critical challenges: combating cyber threats and meeting security compliance requirements,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept. “To effectively address these challenges, cybersecurity needs to be comprehensive—combining detection and response with proactive exposure management, engineering-based remediation, and compliance management.”

“Traditional MDR solutions focus solely on detection and response, leaving organizations vulnerable to emerging threats and regulatory gaps,” Ruparelia added. “With our ‘Real MDR Solution,’ we’ve redefined what MDR should be by offering an integrated cybersecurity ecosystem. This solution empowers organizations to not only protect against threats but also reduce their exposure and maintain compliance across security, privacy, governance, regulatory, business continuity, and operational domains.”

The Real MDR Solution is built on the Invinsense platform, which brings together detection and response through Invinsense XDR, deception capabilities through Invinsense XDR+, exposure management through Invinsense OXDR, security engineering-based remediation, and security compliance through Invinsense GSOS.

