Informatica marks 20 years of excellence with iLabs in India, enabling transformative innovation in AI-powered data management solutions

Informatica announces the 20th anniversary of its flagship research and development center located in Bangalore, India. In 2003, the company launched Innovation Labs (iLabs), reflecting the company’s commitment to advancements in data management. iLabs is the company’s largest R&D center globally, with nearly half of the company’s more than 5000 employees located across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Today, iLabs includes a range of business units spanning product development, customer success, HR, sales, finance and operations.

iLabs has been instrumental in developing key products and solutions for the enterprise data management market including the Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), the predecessor of the current Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC). The R&D center is home to Informatica’s CLAIRE AI engine. CLAIRE AI copilot capabilities are revolutionizing data management, enabling the automation of a wide range of data management tasks while reducing complexity, enabling scale and speed of data delivery to data teams. CLAIRE GPT, launched in May 2024, is changing how enterprises manage data with a natural language interface aligned with the capabilities of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform. With over $1 Billion dedicated to R&D, iLabs has been the cornerstone of Informatica’s global research and development efforts for the past two decades, driving groundbreaking transformations in data management, and catapulting the company to a leader in cloud and AI-powered data management. The company has consistently earned recognition as an industry leader by analyst firms including Gartner, Forrester and IDC amongst others.

“India’s digital transformation journey is acknowledged globally as one of the fastest growing in the world. Given the country’s large population base, ensuring digital access and digital inclusion to create an inclusive society was imperative,” said Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica. “We’re proud of the role iLabs is playing in India’s digital journey, empowering enterprises to harness the potential of data and AI. iLabs is not just a development center, it’s an innovation hub where ideas are transformed into solutions that solve real-world data management challenges for global enterprises.”

This investment in iLabs contributes significantly to India’s growing economy, making Informatica a key player in the country’s technology landscape. Informatica works with over 80 enterprise companies in India such as StarHealth, Indian Oil, National Skill Development Corporation and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. among others to drive their digital transformation.

Informatica has a strong community of GSI partners in India and offers free training for partners. To date, tens of thousands of certifications have been issued to GSI partners. The investment in skills is playing a significant role in Informatica’s growth and driving successful business outcomes for our joint customers. The large pool of Informatica-skilled talent in India is truly a global resource as our GSI partners serve customers across the globe from India.

The company’s commitment to talent development is also visible in initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Program and campus hiring. iLabs is collaborating with over a hundred local post-secondary institutions, including female-only colleges, to welcome hundreds of interns and involve tens of thousands in coding challenges.

“Celebrating 20 years of iLabs is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our team in India. Our R&D center is one of the backbones of Informatica’s success, driving breakthroughs in data management and AI,” said Krishna Narasimhan, Managing Director, Informatica India. “We are proud of the role iLabs is playing in our global strategy and remain committed to harnessing India’s exceptional talent to fuel our future AI-powered advancements.”