MetaBrix announces strategic partnerships with Emotionwave and Digikore to revolutionise AI-driven digital human interactions 

MetaBrix is building a Canva-style platform designed to enable personalized 3D AI agents for games, XR, marketing, and customer support. Our platform offers two key modalities—photo and text prompts—allowing users to generate 3D avatars with ease. These avatars can be fine-tuned to possess specific knowledge through large language models (LLMs) and can communicate like humans via web or mobile apps, making human-digital interactions more immersive and engaging.

We have secured two strategic partnerships aimed at pushing the boundaries of AI-driven digital human technology:

1. Emotionwave partnership

Our collaboration with Emotionwave Inc. will integrate MetaBrix’s cutting-edge digital human generation platform, UltronAI, into Emotionwave’s web and VR experiences. This three-year, $3 million collaboration aims to deliver personalized and immersive digital experiences across diverse digital landscapes. Together, we will pioneer more personalized, immersive interactions for users in various digital realms. This partnership will propel both companies toward leadership in the digital human space, setting new standards for AI-driven interactivity.

2. Digikore partnership

With Digikore, we are expanding our AI model’s capabilities to accelerate their CGI workflow for video generation. By adding controllability features beyond current video models, we aim to reduce human labor and significantly speed up the traditional CGI process—all while maintaining production-quality visuals. This partnership will be a game-changer for studios that rely on fast, high-quality CGI production.

Market impact

These partnerships mark a significant leap in both immersive digital experiences and the CGI industry. With Emotionwave, users will enjoy hyper-personalized digital interactions, enriching web and VR ecosystems. For CGI production, Digikore’s adoption of MetaBrix’s advanced AI capabilities will reshape video production timelines, enhancing both speed and cost-efficiency without compromising quality.

“Our vision at MetaBrix is to become the human-digital interaction layer that is not only functional but also deeply immersive and engaging,” said Pratik Padamwar, CEO of MetaBrix. “These partnerships with Emotionwave and Digikore are key steps in making that vision a reality. Together, we are redefining how people interact with digital humans, and how studios bring their creative visions to life at scale.”