Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Infosys Research: Banking Industry to Increase Cloud Spending

Infosys Research: Banking Industry to Increase Cloud Spending

NewsCloud
By Express Computer
infosys and vanguard
0 21

Infosys has released its new industry analysis, Cloud Radar: Banking Industry Report, which explores cloud use and spending in financial services, revealing that while banks are poised to increase cloud spending significantly in the coming year, less than half of existing cloud commitments remain untapped.

The report builds on Infosys’ previous Cloud Radar 2023 report, enriching insights through specialised research of industry executives and subject matter experts globally. This deeper look into financial institutions explains cloud will be the medium through which new technologies and enterprise transformation spreads across banking ecosystems.

Cloud Radar: Banking Industry Report identifies five key findings:

Banks are ready to spend more money on cloud. Banking is among the industries that are most likely to increase funding for cloud in the year ahead and increases in cloud spending are expected to continue.

However, many banks aren’t actually using the investment. Less than half (49%) of banks have consumed the cloud funding they have committed to.

Risk management is not a top priority. Banks are most frequently using cloud services for loan origination, underwriting, and managing card payment systems but are less likely to use cloud for fraud prevention and risk management.

Critical cloud decisions are siloed. 44% of bank cloud decision making is being made in isolation. This increases risk of missed opportunities and inefficiencies.

Infrastructure modernisation efforts are trending positively. Banks are increasingly recognising the benefits of cloud migration for modernising their infrastructure. Nearly 75% of banks say cloud migration efforts are very effective or extremely effective.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image