Ingram Micro offers great cashback on the full range of new iPhones and Apple Watch

Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd. will offer iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with a sophisticated and durable design, impressive new camera upgrades, amazing battery life, and groundbreaking new safety capabilities, available in five stunning finishes — midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and PRODUCT(RED), in 3,800+ retail locations across India.

Ingram Micro will offer the most advanced pro lineup ever with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the first 48MP camera on iPhone, an Always-On display, Crash Detection, and an intuitive new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island, available in four gorgeous new colors — space black, silver, gold, and deep purple, in 3,800+ retail locations across India.

Ingram Micro has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer Cashback on the full range of the new iPhone. For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, customers can get a Cashback of INR 4,000 each, and for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus a Cashback of INR 5,000 each. Customers can also get an Exchange Bonus of up to INR 2,000 on an iPhone 14.

All the new models can be pre-ordered beginning Sept 9, 5:30 pm. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on Sept 16, 5:30 pm, and iPhone 14 Plus on Oct 7’ 2022.

Ingram Micro will offer Apple Watch Series 8 with temperature sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, 18-hour battery life, and more, in 2,800+ retail locations across India.

Ingram Micro will offer the new Apple Watch SE which delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case all at a more affordable price, in 2,800+ retail locations across India.

Ingram Micro will offer the Apple Watch Ultra, the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet, which brings an all-new design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure, in 2,500+ retail locations across India.

Ingram Micro has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer Cashback on the new Apple Watch models. For Apple Watch Series 8, customers can get a Cashback of INR 3,000, for Apple Watch SE the Cashback value will be INR 2,000 and for Apple Watch Ultra, customers can get a Cashback of INR 4,000.

All the new models can be pre-ordered beginning Sept 9, 5:30 pm Apple Watch Series 8 will be available on Sept 16, 5:30 pm, and Apple Watch Ultra on Sept 23’ 2022.

Ingram Micro will offer the second generation of AirPods Pro that unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. With Personalized Spatial Audio, the AirPods Pro listening experience is even more immersive, and with Touch control, customers can now swipe up or down on the stem to adjust the volume. Now enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with the new charging case, in 2,400+ retail locations across India.

Ingram Micro has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a Cashback of INR 2,500 on AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). AirPods Pro can be pre-ordered now and will be available Sept 23 at 5:30 pm.