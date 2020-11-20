Inspira Enterprise acquires SmartCirqls Infotech’s Splunk business

Read Article

Inspira Enterprise announced the acquisition of SmartCirqls Infotech’s Splunk business unit, well known for their platform capability in cybersecurity and Big Data analytics.

Inspira crosses the INR 1000 crores mark with nearly 50 pet cent of revenues coming from cybersecurity and analytics with this acquisition. The company plans to build a strong 100 member team dedicated to advanced analytics in the next two years. It predicts USD 4 million of additional revenue during the first year and further expansion of territories.

Acquiring the analytics business unit from SmartCirqls will consolidate Inspira’s hold in the industry by extending its capability beyond security operations into advanced security analytics and automation. Inspira’s IT infrastructure and networking business will also expand capabilities in AIOps, IT Operational Analytics, and machine learning based IT Service Intelligence, enhancing Inspira’s position as an IT transformation leader.

Speaking on the acquisition, Manoj Kanodia, CEO Inspira, said, “The acquisition of SmartCirqls Infotech’s analytics capability will help us consolidate our leadership position in the cybersecurity and Big Data space. This acquisition is in line with our vision to become a global player while accelerating our services revenue growth. It will enhance our capabilities on the Splunk platform, in addition to allowing us to set up and manage large cybersecurity and IT operation and transformation projects across the globe.”

Inspira’s core vision is to provide high quality, cost-efficient, and highly secured IT solutions that enable the convergence of applications and emerging technologies for e-Governance, BFSI, and enterprises.

Affirmative on the acquisition, Chetan Jain, Director, Inspira, said, “The acquisition will augment our capabilities to deliver services on Data Analytics (to a whole lot of things) empowering our customers to thrive in their data-enabled digital transformation journey. That will enhance our capability in IT, DevOps, and security enabling us to deliver transformation services analysing data from any source and on any timescale to provide customised insights.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]