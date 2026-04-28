Inspira Enterprise expands Security Copilot agent portfolio with two solutions now live on Microsoft Security Store

Inspira Enterprise has strengthened its push into AI-driven cybersecurity by announcing the general availability of two Security Copilot agents—MITRE ATT&CK Coverage Insight Agent and Initial Triage Agent—now listed on the Microsoft Security Store. The move expands Inspira’s agentic security portfolio while deepening its integration within Microsoft’s rapidly evolving Security Copilot ecosystem.

The newly launched agents are designed to enhance Security Operations Center (SOC) efficiency by combining automation, intelligence, and structured workflows. Their availability on the Microsoft Security Store enables organizations to seamlessly discover, deploy, and integrate these capabilities into existing Microsoft security environments.

The MITRE ATT&CK Coverage Insight Agent focuses on detection maturity and visibility. Built for Microsoft Sentinel, it evaluates analytic rule coverage, maps defenses against the MITRE ATT&CK framework, identifies detection gaps, and provides prioritized recommendations. It also delivers maturity scoring and executive-level insights, helping security teams align detection strategies with real-world adversary tactics while improving overall security posture.

Complementing this is the Initial Triage Agent, which targets one of the most resource-intensive aspects of SOC operations—incident triage. Designed for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR, the agent performs deterministic, evidence-based analysis of incidents. It generates structured outputs including verdicts, confidence scores, attack timelines, and recommended actions, enabling faster and more consistent decision-making. Importantly, the agent operates in a read-only mode, ensuring analysts remain in control while benefiting from automation.

Microsoft emphasized the broader significance of partner-led innovation within its ecosystem. Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, highlighted that AI-powered agents are acting as force multipliers for defenders, enabling faster threat response and more collaborative cyber defense.

Microsoft Security Copilot itself represents a major shift in cybersecurity operations, combining large language models with Microsoft’s extensive threat intelligence—processing over 84 trillion signals daily—to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to threats at machine speed. The integrated marketplace further simplifies access to partner-built solutions like Inspira’s agents.

Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise, noted that the launch addresses growing pressure on CISOs to reduce analyst fatigue, accelerate threat detection, and gain deeper visibility into vulnerabilities. He emphasized that the integration of Inspira’s cybersecurity expertise with Microsoft’s AI capabilities enables a more proactive, intelligence-led approach to security operations.

Together, the two agents aim to reduce alert fatigue, improve mean-time-to-response, and standardize SOC workflows—key priorities for enterprises dealing with increasingly complex threat landscapes.

With a global footprint and a strong focus on AI-led cybersecurity innovation, Inspira Enterprise continues to expand its platform-driven approach, helping organizations build resilient, future-ready security ecosystems.