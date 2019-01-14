Intellect launches Capital Cube for regulatory compliance

Intellect Design Arena has launched Capital Cube, an integrated treasury and Asset Liability Management (ALM) solution that helps banks to optimize liquidity and leverage risk to increase profitability. It provides real-time, integrated data and actionable treasury insights to power financial decision making.

Treasury is at the heart of the bank. The focus of the treasurer today is on maximizing profitability, complying with capital adequacy and regulatory requirements, efficient use of funds while strategically managing balance sheet, risk governance with meaningful insights to aid decision making. An ecosystem of disparate solutions hampers the treasurer’s goal of contributing significantly to the growth of the business. The need of the hour is an intelligence driven integrated real-time system aiding rapid decision making with compliance to evolving regulations.

Capital Cube enables greater strategic planning and execution by bringing together the six key business levers for today’s treasurers which are as follows:

Treasury – Integrated Front, Mid and Back office with comprehensive asset coverage to mitigate operational, financial and settlement risks and increase operational efficiency

ALM –Identifying potential liquidity gaps early and optimally managing assets and liabilities with corresponding NII (Net Interest Income) and NIM (Net Interest Margin) analysis.Funds Transfer Pricing helps to allocate the margins to products and business segments.

Capital Adequacy – Maintaining capital as per regulatory requirements ensuring optimum buffer for efficient utilization of funds. Helps track and maintain LCR and NSFR at optimal levels by ensuring proper balance of short and long term funding sources

Risk Management – Real time capabilities to identify and monitor, liquidity and market risk through industry standards and metrics

Corporate Business Exchange for FX– Increasing customer engagement index by enabling the bank’s clients to hedge positions for better risk-return outcomes to fuel business growth

Analytics – 21 key decision support analytics in the areas of pre-deal, sensitivity, risk, balance sheet, P& L etc. providing real-time business insights and highlighting areas requiring management involvement

The solution addresses the strategic and risk management requirements of a bank’s treasury across the front, mid and back office, aiding the treasurer to safeguard the bank’s financial assets and effectively manage its liabilities. The solution provides updated information on liquidity, funding and exposures, assuring solvency, protecting margins by accurate view of asset and liability positions, effective hedging, performance attributions and providing greater visibility and control to treasury

Janet Thomas, CEO, Intellect Risk, Treasury & Capital Markets, Intellect Design Arena Limited said, “Capital Cube, outcome of more than a decade’s rich risk and treasury domain expertise, has been continuously enriched with changing market, regulatory and technology developments. With this launch, we bring to the treasurer a comprehensive solution which leads to strategic management of the balance sheet, adapt to regulatory regimes, optimize liquidity and leverage risk to maximize profits for the bank. Our proposition is further bolstered by a robust technical architecture designed for ‘zero downtime’. We believe that this differentiated offering will enable the treasurer, to plan, control and manage the capital and liquidity requirements within the required compliance, aiding to the business growth”.

