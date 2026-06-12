Goa’s Digital Transformation Is About Taking Technology to Every Citizen: Kabir K. Shirgaonkar

Goa is strengthening its digital backbone through an upgraded statewide network, AI-led governance initiatives, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and citizen-centric service delivery. In this conversation, Kabir K. Shirgaonkar, Director, DITE&C, Government of Goa, shares how the state is leveraging technology, innovation, and collaboration to build an inclusive digital ecosystem.

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications is driving several digital governance and citizen-service initiatives. What are the key technology priorities currently shaping Goa’s digital transformation journey?

Goa is on a transformative journey to position itself as the creative and innovation capital of India, with technology playing a central role in that vision. Connectivity remains the foundation of any digital ecosystem. Goa was among the first states to establish its own State Wide Area Network (SWAN), which has been operational since 2008.

Today, we are undertaking a comprehensive overhaul of this network infrastructure, which connects nearly 1,600 government departments, corporations, autonomous bodies, institutions, and hospitals across the state.

Beyond connectivity, our focus is on digital service delivery. Through the Goa Online Portal, we have made over 280 citizen services available digitally, enabling citizens to access government services seamlessly. We are also actively working on Goa’s AI ecosystem through the formulation of a comprehensive State AI Policy that will guide AI adoption and use cases across government departments.

Goa is working on an AI policy. Could you tell us more about its progress and objectives?

We have prepared a draft AI policy and conducted extensive stakeholder consultations involving academia, industry, startups, and other ecosystem participants. Our objective is to create a robust and inclusive policy framework that addresses the needs of all stakeholders.

The policy aligns with the broader national vision of democratizing AI. We want AI’s benefits to reach every citizen rather than remain concentrated among a select few. Ethical AI, inclusive access, and citizen-centric implementation will be key pillars of the policy.

Goa has implemented multiple digital service platforms across departments. How are you ensuring seamless, secure, and user-friendly service delivery?

The Goa Online Portal, implemented through Goa Electronics Limited (GEL), serves as a unified single-window platform for citizens and businesses. More than 40 departments and government corporations are integrated into the portal, offering 280+ services.

The platform is integrated with Aadhaar, DigiLocker, e-Sign, PayGov, and several other digital enablers. We are also introducing QR-code-based functionalities to make the entire process paperless, secure, and efficient.

The response from citizens has been extremely encouraging. We have over nine lakh registered users, and the portal has facilitated more than 32 lakh transactions. This reflects growing trust in digital governance and our commitment to delivering accessible and transparent public services.

How have these initiatives helped bring government services closer to citizens?

Goa Online enabled citizens to access services from their homes. Building on its success, we introduced the Gramin Mitra model, where trained personnel deliver digital services directly at citizens’ doorsteps.

This is especially beneficial for senior citizens and individuals who may not be technologically proficient. We have also empowered Common Service Centre (CSC) Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) with the necessary infrastructure to ensure last-mile service delivery.

More recently, we integrated the Goa AI chatbot into the Goa Online Portal. Acting as a digital assistant, it helps citizens navigate services more efficiently. We continue to improve the portal to make digital interactions simpler and more convenient.

Data is increasingly becoming a strategic asset for governance. How is Goa strengthening its data management and analytics capabilities?

Data is the foundation of any meaningful AI initiative. Government departments collectively hold vast amounts of valuable information, but the challenge lies in digitising and structuring these datasets effectively.

The Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission includes initiatives such as AIKosh, which focuses on creating AI-ready datasets. We are conducting workshops across departments to build awareness about the importance of data and how it can help solve real-world governance challenges.

We recently invited departments to identify problem statements that could potentially be addressed using AI. We received 99 problem statements, shortlisted several of them, and are now engaging with IndiaAI Mission and industry partners to organise a Goa AI Hackathon. These problem statements will be shared with startups and innovators, encouraging collaborative AI-based solutions.

With increasing reliance on digital platforms, how is Goa strengthening cybersecurity and resilience against emerging threats?

Cybersecurity is a critical priority. We have appointed a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the state and are working towards establishing a dedicated Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT).

This facility will support vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, incident response, and proactive threat management across government systems.

We also work closely with CERT-In and regularly conduct cybersecurity awareness workshops for government officials. Technology safeguards are important, but awareness is equally critical. Educating users about digital hygiene and safe practices remains one of our strongest defenses against cyber threats.

The recent Shackathon initiative generated significant attention. How would you assess its impact?

The response exceeded our expectations. Initially, there was some scepticism about the concept, but the idea of “work from shore” resonated strongly with participants.

Shackathon was designed as a platform where startups, innovators, creators, and professionals could collaborate, learn, and exchange ideas in a unique environment. Beyond the event itself, its biggest success has been community building and positioning Goa as a destination where professionals can combine productivity with quality of life.

We want Goa to be known not only as a tourism destination but also as a place where technology professionals can work, innovate, and thrive.

How do you see Goa’s IT investment landscape evolving in the coming years?

Being a small state, Goa faces certain constraints, particularly in terms of land availability compared to larger technology hubs. However, we are addressing this challenge by promoting co-working spaces and creating an ecosystem that supports remote and distributed work models.

We are still in the early stages of this journey, but the interest generated through initiatives such as Shackathon has been very encouraging. We are continuously improving infrastructure and creating an environment conducive to technology-driven investments.

Data centres are becoming a major area of investment across India. Is Goa looking to attract such projects?

Absolutely. The Government of India has placed significant emphasis on data centre infrastructure, and Goa is aligning itself with this vision.

We are currently working on a dedicated State Data Centre Policy that will provide incentives for companies looking to establish data centre facilities in Goa. We have already granted in-principle approvals for two data centre projects and are in discussions with several others.

However, data centres require substantial power and water resources, so their development must be planned strategically and sustainably. Our goal is to attract investment while maintaining environmental and infrastructure balance.

Which initiative is personally closest to your heart?

Citizen Service Centres are particularly important to me because they directly impact citizens’ lives. The Village Level Entrepreneurs and service centre operators work tirelessly to ensure government services reach the last mile.

We are focused on enhancing service delivery through these centres and exploring integration with the PM-WANI framework to provide wider Wi-Fi connectivity.

Alongside this, strengthening statewide digital connectivity remains one of my key priorities. These two areas—last-mile service delivery and connectivity—will continue to receive significant attention in the coming months.

Any concluding thoughts?

Goa’s digital journey is centred around creating inclusive, citizen-focused, and future-ready governance. Whether through AI, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital services, or innovation-led initiatives, our objective is simple: to ensure that technology improves the quality of life for every citizen while positioning Goa as a vibrant technology and innovation destination.