Intertrust acquires Viteos for US$ 330 million

Intertrust N.V. (Intertrust), a global provider of expert administrative services to corporate, fund, capital markets and private wealth clients, has announced the acquisition of Viteos1, a provider of leading-edge technology solutions for U.S. funds, from PPC Enterprises LLC, FiveW Capital LLC (an affiliate of 22C Capital) and Viteos management.

Viteos is a tech-enabled alternative funds industry leader providing end-to-end middle and back office administration for top tier hedge funds, private equity, real estate, private debt and other alternative asset managers. Viteos has approximately 715 employees and operates a global delivery model with its headquarters and sales team in the U.S. supported by Centres of Excellence in India. Viteos delivered revenues of USD 52 million2, 94% in the U.S., having grown at an organic CAGR of 22% over the last two years, and an EBITDA margin of 36.6%.

The combined group will build on the existing technology partnership between the two companies and the professional relationships between the management teams to drive further growth and lead the digitalisation and innovation of the industry. Viteos’ world-class client base and technology solutions, developed by a team of 130 technology experts, significantly expand the market potential for Intertrust into higher growth adjacencies with attractive cross-selling and upselling opportunities.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust, said, “Today I am thrilled to announce the acquisition of Viteos. This is a significant leap forward for Intertrust which will accelerate our strategy in every way. The combination of these world-class businesses enhances our global position in fund services, expands our presence in the U.S. and unlocks many opportunities to cross sell our products and services. It will provide tremendous benefits to our existing clients through advanced technology, a digitised delivery model and a solution-oriented service suite. With the addition of over 700 employees including 130 technology experts, I am particularly excited for the future innovations that our combined organisation will bring to the industry.”

“These benefits are reflected in the strong value creation from the transaction in the form of double-digit ROIC, double-digit EPS accretion as well as increased growth and margin guidance. Furthermore, we welcome a Viteos team who is dynamic, engaged and will further our goal of becoming the employer of choice in our industry. Earlier this year Intertrust started a powerful collaboration with Viteos. Today we move forward together as one company to lead the digitalisation and innovation of our industry,” he added.

Shankar Iyer, CEO of Viteos, said, “This is a very exciting opportunity for Viteos to become an integral part of a successful, global business. We have longstanding relationships with the Intertrust team who are familiar with our industry-leading technology solutions. By bringing together our complementary strengths and capabilities, we will significantly enhance the future prospects for the combined group. We look forward to working with Stephanie and her team and are deeply committed to delivering on our shared strategic objectives.”

