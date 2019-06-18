Tejas Mehta joins RBL Bank as CTO

After eight and half year stint at India Infoline Group as Head-Infrastructure, Tejas Mehta has joined RBL Bank as the CTO. Mehta will be responsible for managing Infrastructure Engineering, Business Application Operations, Project Delivery and Service Management at the Bank.

“My key focus will be transformation across IT systems and make bank ready for the next level of Digital Era and create a highly agile infrastructure and application delivery base that will support the Bank in its growth journey said Tejas. We are focusing on hyper convergence, micro segmentation and similar technologies to increase agility, provide better cost-to-serve and support the Bank in its growth. Our strategy will be to simplify, automate and make efficient use of new advances in hardware and software to produce better time to market and improved delivery,” he said.

As the CTO, Mehta will be reporting to Sankarson Banerjee, CIO at RBL Bank.

Tejas has more than two decades of experience in the industry and has worked with India Infoline Group, Barclays Bank, Reliance Group & CMS Computers. Tejas is an electronics engineering graduate and have completed his PGDBM from NMIMS and Management Executive Program from IIM-A.

