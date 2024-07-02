Introducing Digisol’s revolutionary range of multigig L3 and L2 PoE and Non PoE switches: Redefining network efficiency and performance

Digisol Systems Ltd., is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking range of Multigig L3 switches. This latest innovation marks a significant milestone in network technology, featuring 1 / 2.5G downlink ports with IEEE802.3af/at/bt functionality that can help meet customer’s demands for WiFi-5 and WiFi-6 environment with varying bandwidth on the same interface conveniently. Advanced features like ACL, QoS and L3 Redundancy protocols like LACP, VRRP, ERPS, VSS Stacking and Routing functions (RIP, OSPF, BGP) make the switch a very cost-effective solution for a medium to a robust environment. The switches are 19-inch rack mountable which can fit easily in your 1U racks. Energy efficient with auto-adjusted fan units, increased bandwidth and flexible deployment options that provide seamless network scalability.

Talking about the launch Samir Kamat, Sales Head-Active Products Digisol said “Our new range of Multigig L3, L2 PoE and Non PoE switches is designed to meet the growing demands of high-speed, secure, and reliable networking. These switches reflect our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance performance and efficiency for our customers.” The four models, DG-MS2630HPSE2, DG-MS2630SE2, DG-MS2612HPEX, and DG-MS2612EX, are designed to deliver superior performance, energy efficiency, and advanced security features, catering to the ever-growing demands of modern networks.

1. DIGISOL 24 Port Multigig PoE Switch – DG-MS2630HPSE2

This model offers a premium gaming experience with its high-speed capabilities, featuring 8-Port 2.5G PoE++, 16-Port 2.5G PoE+, and 6-Port 10G SFP+. It supports intelligent PoE++ with a power budget of 740W and 90W output on PoE++ ports. Key features include advanced security with RADIUS & TACACS+ authentication, comprehensive IPv6 solutions, and innovative management through VSS (Virtual Switch System). The switch is energy efficient with auto-adjusted fan units and supports both Layer 2 and Layer 3 multicast routing protocols along with redundant ring technology.

2. DIGISOL L3 Lite Multigig Switches – DG-MS2630SE2

Designed for high reliability and energy efficiency, this switch includes advanced security features and comprehensive IPv6 solutions. The downlink ports with 2.5G capacities can cater to the newer devices demanding high speed connectivity. It supports Layer 3 features like RIP, OSPF, and BGP, as well as Multicast VLAN Register (MVR) along with redundant ring technology. The auto-adjusted fan units ensure efficient energy use, making it a robust choice for secure and efficient network management.

3. Digisol L3 Lite Multigig Switch – DG-MS2612HPEX

This model supports 8 2.5G PoE++ and 4 10G SFP+ ports, with a 120Gbps switching capacity. It features advanced security, energy efficiency, and intelligent PoE standards, delivering up to 90W per PoE port. It also supports redundant ring technology. The switch is rack-mountable, ensuring seamless integration into existing network setups.

4. Digisol L3 Lite Multigig Switch – DG-MS2612EX

The DG-MS2612EX offers high reliability and energy efficiency with auto-adjusted fan units. It supports advanced security features, comprehensive IPv6 solutions, and Layer 3 protocols (RIP, OSPF, BGP) along with redundant ring technology. The innovative VSS and Multicast VLAN Register (MVR) make it a versatile and dependable option for modern network infrastructures.