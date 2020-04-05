Express Computer


IRDAI approves multiple proposals under the Regulatory Sandbox

The second tranche of proposals on launching policies under the regulatory sandbox were received by IRDAI from Non-Life, Life and Intermediaries. They made their recommendations to the Authority

By Express Computer
The second tranche of proposals on launching policies under the regulatory sandbox were received by IRDAI from Non-Life, Life and Intermediaries. They made their recommendations to the Authority.

IRDAI has approved the following proposals under the Regulatory Sandbox. The period of approval is from 1st May, 2020 to 31st, October, 2020. The details of the approved proposals are as follows:

S.No

Application ID

Applicant Name

Proposal Name

NON-LIFE

1

44

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd

V-Pay Motor Insurance Product

2

78

TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd

Standalone Own Damage Agreed

Value Two Wheeler Policy

3

85

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

Network based Accidental

Insurance for Rented Motor Vehicle

4

2

Reliance General Insurance Co Ltd

Livelihood Protection

5

131

TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd

Parametric Insurance

6

73

TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd

Credit Insurance for TReDS

Platform

7

134

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co

Trade Credit Insurance for SME

Ltd

8

47

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd

Total Business Protection

9

75

TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd

Loss limit Insurance

LIFE

10

67

ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd

Loyalty program

11

232

India First Life Insurance Co Ltd

Loyalty program

12

33

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd

Health India Account

13

61

ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd

Health Savings

14

62

ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd

Outpatient Health cover

15

68

ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd

Disease management

16

64

ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd

Dynamic term cover


