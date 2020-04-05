IRDAI approves multiple proposals under the Regulatory Sandbox

Read Article

The second tranche of proposals on launching policies under the regulatory sandbox were received by IRDAI from Non-Life, Life and Intermediaries. They made their recommendations to the Authority.

IRDAI has approved the following proposals under the Regulatory Sandbox. The period of approval is from 1st May, 2020 to 31st, October, 2020. The details of the approved proposals are as follows:

S.No Application ID Applicant Name Proposal Name

NON-LIFE

1 44 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd V-Pay Motor Insurance Product 2 78 TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd Standalone Own Damage Agreed Value Two Wheeler Policy 3 85 Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Network based Accidental Insurance for Rented Motor Vehicle 4 2 Reliance General Insurance Co Ltd Livelihood Protection 5 131 TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd Parametric Insurance 6 73 TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd Credit Insurance for TReDS Platform 7 134 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Trade Credit Insurance for SME Ltd 8 47 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd Total Business Protection 9 75 TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd Loss limit Insurance LIFE 10 67 ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd Loyalty program 11 232 India First Life Insurance Co Ltd Loyalty program 12 33 HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd Health India Account 13 61 ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd Health Savings 14 62 ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd Outpatient Health cover 15 68 ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd Disease management 16 64 ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd Dynamic term cover

