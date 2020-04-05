IRDAI approves multiple proposals under the Regulatory Sandbox
The second tranche of proposals on launching policies under the regulatory sandbox were received by IRDAI from Non-Life, Life and Intermediaries. They made their recommendations to the Authority
The second tranche of proposals on launching policies under the regulatory sandbox were received by IRDAI from Non-Life, Life and Intermediaries. They made their recommendations to the Authority.
IRDAI has approved the following proposals under the Regulatory Sandbox. The period of approval is from 1st May, 2020 to 31st, October, 2020. The details of the approved proposals are as follows:
S.No
Application ID
Applicant Name
Proposal Name
NON-LIFE
1
44
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd
V-Pay Motor Insurance Product
2
78
TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd
Standalone Own Damage Agreed
Value Two Wheeler Policy
3
85
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
Network based Accidental
Insurance for Rented Motor Vehicle
4
2
Reliance General Insurance Co Ltd
Livelihood Protection
5
131
TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd
Parametric Insurance
6
73
TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd
Credit Insurance for TReDS
Platform
7
134
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co
Trade Credit Insurance for SME
Ltd
8
47
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd
Total Business Protection
9
75
TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd
Loss limit Insurance
LIFE
10
67
ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd
Loyalty program
11
232
India First Life Insurance Co Ltd
Loyalty program
12
33
HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd
Health India Account
13
61
ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd
Health Savings
14
62
ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd
Outpatient Health cover
15
68
ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd
Disease management
16
64
ICICI PruLife Insurance Co Ltd
Dynamic term cover
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]