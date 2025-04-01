Iron Mountain fully integrates data centres joint venture in India

Iron Mountain has taken full ownership of Web Werks – supporting the company’s strategy and broader growth ambitions, and underscoring its commitment to investing in India’s digital infrastructure.

Arvind Subramanian, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Iron Mountain, India, said: “Our joint venture with Web Werks has thrived since our initial partnership in 2021, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made. By bringing our teams and customers in India together as Iron Mountain Data Centres, we are creating a seamless experience and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. This integration reinforces Iron Mountain’s dedication to providing best-in-class data centre solutions across India.”

Leveraging its trusted global expertise, Iron Mountain Data Centres delivers tailored, sustainable, and carrier-neutral data solutions. Key benefits include:

Global trust: Consistent, secure services for highly regulated industries.

Consistent, secure services for highly regulated industries. Assured compliance: Meeting rigorous standards (HIPAA, FISMA, ISO, etc.).

Meeting rigorous standards (HIPAA, FISMA, ISO, etc.). Network freedom: Choose your preferred carriers and cloud providers.

Choose your preferred carriers and cloud providers. Future-proof infrastructure: Your foundation for digital growth and AI readiness.

Your foundation for digital growth and AI readiness. Reliability: 24/7 monitoring and support for uninterrupted operations.

24/7 monitoring and support for uninterrupted operations. Sustainable operations: 100% renewable energy matching, fuelling customers’ own ESG initiatives with the Green Power Pass.

Iron Mountain’s data centre portfolio in India offers 14 MW of capacity across six data centres strategically located in five key Indian markets: Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida. Iron Mountain is actively developing three new campus locations situated in Mumbai, Chennai, and Noida. These sites collectively have nearly 152 MW of potential capacity, significantly enhancing capacity and ability to serve the burgeoning digital and AI needs of customers across the country.

Rajesh Tapadia, CEO, Iron Mountain Data Centres India, said: “Iron Mountain is at the heart of India’s fast-growing data centre landscape, providing our customers with safe, secure, compliant data centre capacity to help them succeed. It’s an exciting time for our team and customers alike.”