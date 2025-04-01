Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tech Mahindra and CrateDB partner to provide Agentic AI solutions for automotive, manufacturing and smart factories

Tech Mahindra and CrateDB partner to provide Agentic AI solutions for automotive, manufacturing and smart factories

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Tech Mahindra and CrateDB announced a strategic partnership at Hannover Messe 2025, the world’s premier trade fair for industrial technology. The partnership will revolutionise the automotive, manufacturing, and smart factory sectors by delivering advanced agentic AI solutions that leverage real-time data analytics, enabling businesses to drive innovation and efficiency at scale.

The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s deep industry expertise and digital transformation capabilities with CrateDB’s high-performance database technology to unlock the full value of data for industrial customers. Leveraging CrateDB’s open-source, multi-model, distributed database, Tech Mahindra will provide enterprises with advanced capabilities to optimise supply chains, improve predictive maintenance models, and ensure higher quality control standards across their operation centres. Further, the solutions will analyse and integrate time-series data from industrial IoT (IIoT) sensors into a cloud-based environment, enabling businesses to utilise structured data for faster and more informed decision-making.

Harshul Asnani, President and Head – Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Agentic AI is redefining industrial operations by enabling conversational UI, autonomous decision-making, automated business process flow and real-time data representation. As enterprises navigate Industry 4.0, traditional data infrastructures struggle to keep pace. Our partnership with CrateDB delivers AI-driven insights at scale, empowering businesses to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly intelligent and data-intensive landscape.”

Together, Tech Mahindra and CrateDB have leveraged a unique cloud data management architecture to develop highly scalable and sustainable solutions that will help industrial enterprises scale production globally and optimise cloud resources. By incorporating a scalable and adaptive architecture, the solution can be deployed across various manufacturing sub-verticals, providing enterprises with a unified approach to real-time analytics.

Lars Färnström, CEO, CrateDB, said, “We are excited to join forces with Tech Mahindra at Hannover Messe to showcase how our real-time analytics platform can transform industrial operations. As businesses look to scale their data-driven initiatives, our partnership ensures they have the necessary technology and expertise to navigate the evolving landscape of Industry 4.0.”

As industries worldwide embrace Industry 4.0, the ability to process and act on data in real-time has become a critical differentiator. Under this partnership, both the companies will also showcase live demonstrations at Hannover Messe 2025, where attendees will witness how real-time analytics and scalable data infrastructure can enhance efficiency and optimise industrial operations.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image