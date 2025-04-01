Tech Mahindra and CrateDB partner to provide Agentic AI solutions for automotive, manufacturing and smart factories

Tech Mahindra and CrateDB announced a strategic partnership at Hannover Messe 2025, the world’s premier trade fair for industrial technology. The partnership will revolutionise the automotive, manufacturing, and smart factory sectors by delivering advanced agentic AI solutions that leverage real-time data analytics, enabling businesses to drive innovation and efficiency at scale.

The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s deep industry expertise and digital transformation capabilities with CrateDB’s high-performance database technology to unlock the full value of data for industrial customers. Leveraging CrateDB’s open-source, multi-model, distributed database, Tech Mahindra will provide enterprises with advanced capabilities to optimise supply chains, improve predictive maintenance models, and ensure higher quality control standards across their operation centres. Further, the solutions will analyse and integrate time-series data from industrial IoT (IIoT) sensors into a cloud-based environment, enabling businesses to utilise structured data for faster and more informed decision-making.

Harshul Asnani, President and Head – Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Agentic AI is redefining industrial operations by enabling conversational UI, autonomous decision-making, automated business process flow and real-time data representation. As enterprises navigate Industry 4.0, traditional data infrastructures struggle to keep pace. Our partnership with CrateDB delivers AI-driven insights at scale, empowering businesses to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly intelligent and data-intensive landscape.”

Together, Tech Mahindra and CrateDB have leveraged a unique cloud data management architecture to develop highly scalable and sustainable solutions that will help industrial enterprises scale production globally and optimise cloud resources. By incorporating a scalable and adaptive architecture, the solution can be deployed across various manufacturing sub-verticals, providing enterprises with a unified approach to real-time analytics.

Lars Färnström, CEO, CrateDB, said, “We are excited to join forces with Tech Mahindra at Hannover Messe to showcase how our real-time analytics platform can transform industrial operations. As businesses look to scale their data-driven initiatives, our partnership ensures they have the necessary technology and expertise to navigate the evolving landscape of Industry 4.0.”

As industries worldwide embrace Industry 4.0, the ability to process and act on data in real-time has become a critical differentiator. Under this partnership, both the companies will also showcase live demonstrations at Hannover Messe 2025, where attendees will witness how real-time analytics and scalable data infrastructure can enhance efficiency and optimise industrial operations.