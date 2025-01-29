Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Ishan Technologies joins forces with oracle to revolutionise cloud-based customer service

Ishan Technologies joins forces with oracle to revolutionise cloud-based customer service

News
By Express Computer
0 27

Ishan Technologies has announced the launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution, Ishan CXConnect, in collaboration with Oracle. This new platform is set to elevate customer service experiences while maintaining secure communications by providing businesses with scalable, cloud-based contact center solutions. Ishan CXConnect is powered by Oracle Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SBC), offering streamlined, high-quality voice communications with superior network security.

As the CCaaS sector gains momentum in India, Ishan Technologies has customised the service to address the evolving needs of modern businesses. With features such as the “Click to Call” functionality, customers can connect with mobile app-based customer care, enhancing the overall user experience. Hosted on Ishan’s Cloud, the service components are built with resilient architecture ensuring the highest uptimes.

With the integration of Oracle’s E-SBC, Ishan CXConnect delivers advanced voice capabilities alongside Ishan Technologies’ managed services, offering uptime and resiliency. Ishan Technologies maintains a managed solution that remains proprietary. This integration allows for CRM, reporting solutions, and more, handled by the company’s dedicated Professional Services (PS) team. The solution is bundled with regulatory compliance solutions which include network, telephony plans, applications, and support services, all hosted in Ishan’s own data centers in Mumbai and Gandhinagar, with potential expansion to Chennai based on customer needs.

“India is rapidly emerging as a hub for CCaaS solutions, driven by growing demand for enhanced customer engagement. Ishan CXConnect powered by Oracle’s E-SBC will help allow businesses to reduce overhead costs, streamline operations, and focus on their core competencies with better communications protection against cyberthreats,” said Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies. “This platform is a 360-degree solution that delivers streamlined, secure, and future-ready communications for our customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Ishan Technologies to bring Ishan CXConnect to the market,” said Payam Sharifi, senior vice president, worldwide sales, Oracle Communications. “The combination of the robust network security and voice capabilities in Oracle’s E-SBC, paired with Ishan’s expertise in cloud and contact center management, creates a powerful solution for enterprises. Together, we will help evolving businesses optimise their customer interactions, while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image