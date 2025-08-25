Ishan Technologies launches MeitY-Certified ‘Saksham Cloud’ in major push for indigenous cloud services

Ishan Technologies has announced the launch of Saksham Cloud, a sovereign and compliance-driven cloud platform designed exclusively for Indian enterprises.

Built and hosted across Ishan’s Rated-3 data centres in Mumbai and Chennai, Saksham Cloud is MeitY empanelled, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliant making it sovereign cloud offerings in the country.

The platform is already witnessing adoption from enterprises in BFSI, IT/ITeS, and manufacturing sectors that require uncompromising data protection for critical workloads. By enabling businesses to run applications with higher performance and lower latency, Saksham Cloud helps organisations accelerate time-to-market, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies, said, “With regulatory frameworks and data localisation shaping India’s digital transformation, enterprises need a sovereign cloud platform that balances compliance with performance. Saksham Cloud has been designed as India’s cloud, empowering businesses to scale confidently in a secure, India-first environment.”

The launch comes at a time when data localisation, the IndiaAI Mission, and digital trust are becoming central to enterprise and policy agendas. With Saksham Cloud, Ishan Technologies is aligning itself with the broader vision of strengthening India’s digital backbone and supporting the country’s long-term digital ambitions.