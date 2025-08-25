Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Ishan Technologies launches MeitY-Certified ‘Saksham Cloud’ in major push for indigenous cloud services

Ishan Technologies launches MeitY-Certified ‘Saksham Cloud’ in major push for indigenous cloud services

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Ishan Technologies has announced the launch of Saksham Cloud, a sovereign and compliance-driven cloud platform designed exclusively for Indian enterprises.

Built and hosted across Ishan’s Rated-3 data centres in Mumbai and Chennai, Saksham Cloud is MeitY empanelled, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliant making it sovereign cloud offerings in the country.

The platform is already witnessing adoption from enterprises in BFSI, IT/ITeS, and manufacturing sectors that require uncompromising data protection for critical workloads. By enabling businesses to run applications with higher performance and lower latency, Saksham Cloud helps organisations accelerate time-to-market, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies, said, “With regulatory frameworks and data localisation shaping India’s digital transformation, enterprises need a sovereign cloud platform that balances compliance with performance. Saksham Cloud has been designed as India’s cloud, empowering  businesses to scale confidently in a secure, India-first environment.”

The launch comes at a time when data localisation, the IndiaAI Mission, and digital trust are becoming central to enterprise and policy agendas. With Saksham Cloud, Ishan Technologies is aligning itself with the broader vision of strengthening India’s digital backbone and supporting the country’s long-term digital ambitions.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image